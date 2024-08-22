Fed's Collins: Soon is appropriate to begin cutting rates

In an interview with Fox Business, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said that it will soon be appropriate to begin cutting rates, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"Labor market overall is quite healthy, and want to preserve that."
"Unemployment is still low and jobless claims indicate orderly rebalancing."
"Fed is in a healthy position overall and important to preserve that."
"Data will guide pace of rate cuts."
"Data on inflation are consistent with more confidence inflation getting back to 2%."
"Gradual, methodical pace of cuts once we are in different policy stance likely to be appropriate."
"Still see quite a bit of continued resilience among consumers, also stress pockets though."
"Preserving healthy labor market is a priority."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be impacting the US Dollar's valuation in a noticeable way. At the time of press, the USD Index was up 0.12% on the day at 101.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends correction toward 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar preserves its recovery momentum following the mixed PMI data, making it difficult for the pair to regain its traction.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100 on USD rebound
GBP/USD pulls away from the 13-month high it set at 1.3130 earlier in the day and trades near 1.3100. The US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals after the PMI figures showed that the private sector continued to grow at a healthy pace in August.
Gold slumps below $2,500 as US T-bond yields stretch higher
Gold extends its correction and trades well below $2,500 in the American session Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to daily gains after August PMI data from the US, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
MATIC price poised for rally as on-chain data shows a positive bias
Polygon's (MATIC) price has risen 27% since the start of this week and, as of Thursday, is continuing to trade higher by 0.5% at $0.52. On-chain data shows that MATIC's TVL is rising.
US S&P Global PMIs seen broadly unchanged in August, signaling moderate economic expansion
S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of the US PMIs for August on Thursday. The indexes are the result of surveys of the senior executives in the private sector and are meant to indicate the overall health of an economy.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.