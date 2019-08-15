Fed's Bullard: We are paying attentn to both markets and data - Fox

- Bullard notes that the tradewar is weighing on US rates.
- Some of recent mkt downdraft could be ‘overdone’ given us data.
Fed's Bullard, who the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, speaking on Fox news.
Key comments
- Bullard notes that the tradewar is weighing on US rates.
- The word is in the middle of a global slowdown and we are in the middle of what this means for the United States.
- The trade war is causing a natural flight to safety driving US rates lower.
- US consumer looks pretty good.
- Will not prejudge Spe meeting.
- Has an eye on lower inflation expectations.
- Will not mind if inflation moves higher than 2%
- Fed does not need to take inter-meeting action.
- Some of recent mkt downdraft could be ‘overdone’ given us data.
About Bullard
James Bullard is the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In this role, he oversees the activities of the Eighth Federal Reserve District. He also participates on the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, which sets the direction of U.S. monetary policy.
Fx implications:
These are risk-off comments which should be supportive of the Yen and weigh on the greenback to some extent, although much of this doom and gloom is already priced in, considering the expectations of an easing bias at the Fed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as 30-year US T-bond yield hits fresh record low
Markets turn risk-averse in the last hour, US T-bond yields turn south. Wall Street's main indexes erase early gains, dip into negative territory. US Dollar Index continues to float above 98 handle.
Gold bulls testing the commitments of the bears at key resistance
Gold prices have been grinding to the upside and has exceeded yesterday's sessions highs, breaking through $1,524 and scoring a high of $1,527 in recent trade. Gold prices are up 0.39% on the day having travelled up from a low of $1,508.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.