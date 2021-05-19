Fed's Bullard: US may be getting close to point where pandemic is over

"The United States may be getting close to the point where the pandemic is over, then attention could turn to post-pandemic monetary policy," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
Bullard further argued that there was a 50% chance the US will move into a high-productivity regime last seen in the mid-1990s.
"The question of MBS purchases during a housing boom is a good topic once the Fed opens a broader taper discussion," he added.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to these remarks and was last seen rising 0.1% on the day at 89.88.
