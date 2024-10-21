Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that he is not in a rush on rate cuts and see the case for rate reduction in the central bank's policy rate to somewhere between 3% and 3.5% by the end of next year, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"I'm not in a rush to get to neutral.”
"We must get inflation back to our 2% target; I don't want us to get to a place where inflation stalls out because we haven't been restrictive for long enough, so I'm going to be patient.”
"If the economy continues to evolve as it does — if inflation continues to fall, labor markets remain robust, and we still see positive production — we will be able to continue on the path back to neutral.”
"A recession has never been in my outlook.”
"I've always felt that there was enough momentum in this economy to absorb the restrictiveness of our policy and drive inflation back down to its 2% target. I'm grateful that that's been playing out so well. But the job is not done.”
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.01% higher on the day at 103.47, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6700 after China's rate cut and RBA's Hauser
AUD/USD extends recovery gains above 0.6700 in the Asian session on Monday. The PBOC's bigger-than-expected cut to the mortgage lending rates, RBA Hauser's prudent remarks and a softer US Dollar support the pair ahead of Fedspeak.
USD/JPY drops to test 149.00 amid weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure and tests 149.00 in Monday's Asian trading. The renewed US Dollar weakness and a slightly cautious risk sentiment amid fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon weigh down on the pair. The focus now remains on the Fedspeak.
Gold sits at record high near $2,725
Gold price holds its upside to near $2,725 in the Asian session on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding tensions in the Middle East and the US presidential election boosts the safe haven flows, keeping it close to fresh record highs.
Week ahead: BoC to speed up rate cuts. Flash PMIs eyed for growth clues
Bank of Canada meets; may opt for bigger 50-bps cut. October flash PMIs to set the mood amid some growth concerns. A relatively quiet week otherwise, with mostly second-tier releases.
Canada debates whether to supersize rate cuts
A fourth consecutive Bank of Canada rate cut is expected, but the market senses it will accelerate the move towards neutral policy rates with a 50bp step change. Inflation is finally below target and unemployment is trending higher, but the economy is still growing.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.