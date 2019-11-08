Fed’s Bostic: Economy solid, future policy should be data dependent

In his remarks prepared for delivery at an event organized by the Money Marketeers of New York University, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said that the current monetary policy is "accommodative."
Additional Quotes:
Further adjustments will depend on data.
The economy may be a bit beyond full employment.
Comfortable 'standing pat' with policy to weigh economic data over the coming months.
Expects economic data released before the end of the quarter will boost GDP growth.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index treads water around 98.15 region but remains close to the three-week highs 98.23. The greenback rallied on Thursday in sync with the Treasury yields, as the risk-on sentiment emerged as the main theme amid increased US-China trade deal expectations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Resting above 50-day MA support
EUR/USD is currently holding above the 50-day average support at 1.1039 with the daily chart reporting a bearish bias. The bearish setup remains valid with the double top pattern calling a move below 1.10.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid but lower highs setup intact
GBP/USD is flashing green at press time, but the bias remains bearish with lower highs setup intact on the hourly chart. The pair is currently trading at 1.2822, having added more than 10 pips in the last few minutes.
USD/JPY looks to retest 109.50 on renewed trade optimism
USD/JPY jumped about 15-pips on the latest trade-positive headlines while the upbeat Japanese data failed to put a bid under JPY, possibly due to risk-on in the equity markets. Markets likely expect household spending to drop over the coming months.
Gold: Range breakdown confirmed as US yields hit three-month highs
Gold is looking south, having witnessed a range breakdown amid the spike in the US treasury yields. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,468 per Oz, representing a 1.48% drop on the day. Prices hit a low of $1,460 earlier today.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.