Fed’s Bostic: Economy solid, future policy should be data dependent

In his remarks prepared for delivery at an event organized by the Money Marketeers of New York University, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said that the current monetary policy is "accommodative."

Additional Quotes:

Further adjustments will depend on data.

The economy may be a bit beyond full employment.

Comfortable 'standing pat' with policy to weigh economic data over the coming months.

Expects economic data released before the end of the quarter will boost GDP growth.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index treads water around 98.15 region but remains close to the three-week highs 98.23. The greenback rallied on Thursday in sync with the Treasury yields, as the risk-on sentiment emerged as the main theme amid increased US-China trade deal expectations.