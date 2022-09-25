Fed’s Bostic: 2% is our target and I'm going to keep working to move inflation toward it

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Sunday he still believes the central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy's continued momentum, reported Reuters while quoting the Fed policymaker’s interview on CBS' "Face the Nation".
Key quotes
Inflation is too high and we need to do all that we can to bring it down.
We need to narrow the gap between supply and demand.
Demand is starting to shrink and that will ultimately pay dividends in inflation levels.
Many other indicators other than gdp show positive momentum in the economy.
We need to have slowdown there's no question about that.
There are scenarios that we can avoid the 'deep deep pain'.
There will likely be some job losses.
There's a really good chance that any job losses will be smaller than we've seen in the past.
Still hearing from businesses that they are not expecting to have to lay off people soon.
We do know that some bottlenecks are starting to ease.
Business leaders today say it's a bit easier to find workers than it was a few months ago.
Market reaction
After a volatile Friday, mostly in favor of the US dollar, the market’s reaction to the latest Fedspeak appears mostly silent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes downside to near 0.6500 focus shifts to US Durable Goods data
The AUD/USD pair has opened around previous week’s low at 0.6511 and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as risk-off prospects have soared after the warning from Russian leader ladiir Putin. A decline in US Durable Goods Forecast projections could impact the DXY.
EUR/USD: No rest for the wicked Premium
The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 0.9706 on Friday, its lowest since October 2002, to end the week with sharp losses at around 0.9720. Financial markets were on hold throughout the first half of the week, ahead of first-tier events.
Gold plunges to new two-year-lows below $1640
Gold price tanked to new two-and-half years low at $1638.90. Global S&P PMIs revealed in the EU, UK, and the US sparked investors’ recession fears, increasing appetite for the safe-haven US dollar.
Ethereum: Assessing the possibility of a post-Merge rally
Ethereum price trades at $1,323 on Sunday, several days after sliding to $1,200. It was a surprise that the largest smart contracts token would give up most of its gains during and after the much-publicized Merge.
Economic conditions, market performance worsen after Fed rate hike
Precious metals markets are trying to tough this week despite another large rate hike by the Fed. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters as expected. Powell vowed to bring inflation down and restore price stability.