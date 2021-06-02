Fed's Beige Book: Overall price pressures increased further since the last report

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book revealed that overall price pressures in 12 Fed districts increased further since the last report, per Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"The national economy expanded at a moderate pace from early April to late May, a somewhat faster rate than the prior reporting period."
"Staffing levels increased at a relatively steady pace, with two-thirds of districts reporting modest employment growth over the reporting period and the remainder indicating employment gains were moderate."
"As the spread of COVID-19 continued to slow, employment growth was strongest in food services, hospitality and retail."
"Selling prices increased moderately, while input costs rose more briskly."
"Overall expectations changed little from April Beige Book, with contacts optimistic that economic growth will remain solid."
"Input costs have continued to increase across the board, with many contacts noting sharp increases in construction and manufacturing raw materials prices."
"Increases were also noted in freight, packaging, and petrochemicals prices."
"Contacts reported that continuing supply chain disruptions intensified cost pressures."
"Effects of vaccination rates most notable in consumer spending."
"Strengthening demand allowed some businesses, particularly manufacturers, builders, and transportation companies, to pass through much of the cost increases to their customers."
"Looking forward, contacts anticipate facing cost increases and charging higher prices in coming months."
"It remained difficult for many firms to hire new workers, especially low-wage hourly workers, truck drivers, and skilled tradespeople."
"Lack of job candidates prevented some firms from increasing output and, less commonly, led some businesses to reduce their hours of operation."
"Overall, wage growth was moderate, and a growing number of firms offered signing bonuses and increased starting wages to attract and retain workers."
"Contacts expected that labor demand will remain strong but supply constrained in the months ahead."
"Factory output increased further, despite significant supply chain challenges."
"Strong demand for homes outpaced homebuilders' capacity, leading some to limit sales."
"Demand for business services increased moderately; for transportation services was exceptionally strong."
Market reaction
This publication doesn't seem to be having an immediate impact on the USD's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 89.92.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back, comfortable above 1.22
EUR/USD recovered ground and trades above the 1.2200 threshold, as demand for the greenback recedes alongside US government bond yields. ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected.
GBP/USD reenters positive ground but holds below 1.42
GBP/USD recovered from a daily low at 1.4111 as US traders rushed into high-yielding assets. Pound supported by reopening hopes later this month, despite fears of new variants persist.
XAU/USD battles support, eyes $1,1913
It seems impossible to keep XAU/USD down for too long – the precious metal has staged a comeback and trades above the $1,900 at the time of writing.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares surge to record highs, trading halted
Shares of AMC soared to $61.72, up over 92% on the day. Mid-US session, trading has been halted. The movie theatre chain is part of the meme stocks' wave.