Fed Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium Live Video

Janet Yellen, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is due to speak this morning in this live speech in the video below at 14GMT at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Economic Symposium at Jackson Hole.

Yellen will speak about “Financial Stability” and is expected to defend the current regulatory regime for large financial institutions. "But, crucially, she may also argue that the need to promote financial stability may be another reason for the FOMC to increase their targets for short-term interest rates later this year, even if inflation is slow to pick up," as explained by analysts at Nomura.

With the topic of “Financial Stability,” Yellen is likely to address a number of themes that could include some guidance for markets in respect of the Fed's position on the US economy that could impact the value of the US dollar.

About Yellen

Janet L. Yellen took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 3, 2014, for a four-year term ending February 3, 2018. Dr. Yellen also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body.