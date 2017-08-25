Fed Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium Live Video

Fed Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium Live VideoBy Ross J Burland
Janet Yellen, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is due to speak this morning in this live speech in the video below at 14GMT at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Economic Symposium at Jackson Hole.
Yellen will speak about “Financial Stability” and is expected to defend the current regulatory regime for large financial institutions. "But, crucially, she may also argue that the need to promote financial stability may be another reason for the FOMC to increase their targets for short-term interest rates later this year, even if inflation is slow to pick up," as explained by analysts at Nomura.
With the topic of “Financial Stability,” Yellen is likely to address a number of themes that could include some guidance for markets in respect of the Fed's position on the US economy that could impact the value of the US dollar.
Key notes
- How will Yellen and Draghi 'perform' at the Jackson Hole?- Read more
- Jackson Hole Preview: EUR/USD key levels: 1.20 and 1.16, Cable looks heavy - Read more
- Jackson Hole Preview: Will Yellen lift the US Dollar? - Read more
About Yellen
Janet L. Yellen took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 3, 2014, for a four-year term ending February 3, 2018. Dr. Yellen also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.