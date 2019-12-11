Ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision, scheduled later during the US session on Wednesday, Mikael Olai Milhøj – Senior Analyst at Danske Bank – offered his take on the US central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook.
Key Quotes:
“The Fed has made two U-turns in 2019. At the beginning of the year, the Fed skipped its plan to raise rates further. Then, since July, the Fed has cut rates three times and the target range is currently 1.50-1.75%. At the latest meeting in October, the Federal Reserve changed its forward guidance and now believes the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate. On the back of the Fed’s new ‘wait-and-see’ approach, we recently changed our Fed call and now expect only one more cut in 3-6M (previously three more cuts).”
“We keep a cut in our forecast profile, as we still believe the US economy is more fragile than the Fed believes and that the renewed trade optimism is unlikely to be enough to trigger a rebound in business investments yet.”
“In our view, monetary policy is not as expansive as one may think. In our view, the Fed cuts have taken the Fed funds rate down only to neutral or at best marginally accommodative. Without more easing, it also increases the probability that the Fed will need to cut all the way down to 0% as a response to a recession.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY stays flat near 108.70 as focus remains on US data and FOMC
BoJ Governor Kuroda says positive signs are seen for global economy. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 97.50. Coming up: Inflation data from US and FOMC's monetary policy decisions.