Fauci: Moderna's and Pfizer's efficacious point is 'extraordinary'

Anthony S. Fauci said that Moderna's and Pfizer's efficacious point is 'extraordinary' and that the vaccine clinical trial speed did not compromise safety.

However, markets are paying more close attention to US stimulus developments.

After the bell trade, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was reported to have asked the Federal Reserve to return unused coronavirus stimulus money,.

This was essentially rejecting the central bank’s request for a 90-day extension for four emergency lending programs.

The Cares Act, the stimulus President Donald Trump signed earlier this year, will expire by Dec. 31, Mnuchin said in a statement.