Facebook News and Forecast: Price channel could push FB stock to $360-$70s in December

- Facebook is in the midst of a dry news season.
- FB shares have been traversing an ascending price channel for nearly a month.
- FB stock is priced quite cheaply for a stock growing sales and EPS above 30%.
Meta Platforms (FB) – the owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp – rose above $340 in Wednesday's session. The movement has been slow for this one, but a newly formed price channel may see bulls targeting the $360 to $370 region by the end of the year.
Meta Platforms (FB) Stock News: How much is the metaverse worth?
Since Facebook reported earnings a month ago in late October and changed its name to Meta Platforms, the social media giant has been unusually silent. Facebook reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 in the third quarter on revenues of $29 billion. The EPS rose 34% YoY, and revenue jumped 35% in that same time period. These figures grant FB stock the certainty of continued high growth in a market that has seen many growth stocks falter in the second half of this year.
In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific, the United States & Canada, Europe and Rest of World revenues respectively grew 29%, 34%, 36% and 49% YoY. FB shares are now priced quite competitively. A price/earnings ratio of 24 and a price/sales ratio above eight makes FB shares appear quite cheap actually for a stock that is growing EPS and revenue above 30%.
Most investors may still be waiting on further announcements regarding the "metaverse" – the new free-for-all term for virtual reality, cryptocurrency and video games that every major tech firm currently seems intent on the ruling. While the term remains unwieldy, estimates on its future total addressable market also remain wildly diverse. Bloomberg Intelligence expects the market to represent $800 billion in demand by 2024. On the other hand, a Morgan Stanley analyst is touting an $8 trillion figure. Who knows?
FB key statistics
|Market Cap
|$938 billion
|Price/Earnings
|24
|Price/Sales
|8.6
|Price/Book
|7
|Enterprise Value
|$893 billion
|Operating Margin
|42%
|Profit Margin
|
36%
|52-week high
|$384.33
|52-week low
|$244.61
|Short Interest
|1%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $401.93
Meta Platforms (FB) Forecast: Shares need to remain above $333 to target $360+
Since earnings on October 25, FB stock bottomed out around $310 before bulls jumped in to buy up undervalued shares. Since then FB stock has created a sort of ascending price channel starting on October 29. A double top on November 15 and 22 surrounding $353.75 may have scared off some bulls, but FB shares once again found their footing at $333, well above the earlier support of $327.
$353.75 is now the first target for bulls, but looking at the ascending price channel, it seems quite believable that Facebook will continue within the current trend. This ascending price channel has worked for nearly a month at present.
Looking ahead to December, that would make the region between $360 and $370 the most likely target for bulls. In order to do so, however, FB shares need to remain above $340 to keep bulls ambitious. Any dithering may have some traders give up. Closing below $333 will make this thesis obsolete.
FB 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day
EUR/USD is clinging to modest recovery gains above 1.1200 on Thursday as trading conditions thin out due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Account offered no fresh insights into the ECB's policy outlook.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold is consolidating losses, November low at sight
Gold holds within familiar levels, with spot peaking at $1795.08 during the European session. XAU stabilized around 1,790, where it stands at the time being, as US markets are closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Money flows back into cryptos
BTC price sees an uptick forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are stepping up their game.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.