Eyes on Aussie data in resepct of Q1 GDP - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that ahead of Australia’s Q1 GDP data release on June 7, the partials are starting to come in.

Key Quotes:

"Today we get Q1 construction data, with ANZ expecting a rise of 0.3% q/q, above market expectations of a - 0.5% q/q fall. The increase is expected to be led by the public sector, with investment in roads and telecoms rising strongly."

"On the other hand, private construction is expected to continue to fall as the drag from the mining sector persists, especially in Western Australia."

"However, we believe the worst of these mining-related falls are behind us, and the drag will continue to lessen from here."