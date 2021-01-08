EU's von der Leyen: Will ensure Europeans have sufficient doses of safe, effective coronavirus vaccines

“We make sure Europeans have sufficient doses of safe & effective COVID-19 vaccines,” the European Commission President Ursula con der Leyen said in a press conference on vaccine this Friday.

Additional headlines

“EU has secured an additional 300 million Pfizer vaccine doses.”

“We now enable EU countries to buy more doses of the 1st vaccine approved in the EU.”

“They can now buy up to 300 million more doses of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine.“

“Have more than enough covid-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate all EU population.”

On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU medical regulator, recommends authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commission is likely to formally approve the vaccine soon.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2200 amid notable US dollar demand across the board.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2225, down 0.35% on the day.