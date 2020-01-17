EU’s Chapuis: EU-China investment agreement negotiations enter critical stage

Nicolas Chapuis, the European Union (EU) ambassador to China, said in a news briefing in Beijing on Friday, after six years of talks, the EU-China negotiations on an investment agreement have progressed and reached a “critical stage”, as cited by Reuters.

Key Quotes:

“Progress in being achieved “month after month,” in a deal in which the EU is seeking more market access for European businesses in China.

I had been given assurances by the Chinese government on Thursday that the recently signed Phase 1 trade deal between the US and China would “in no way” affect European businesses.”

This comes after the European companies called on EU policy-makers on Thursday to toughen their approach to China to secure a level playing field for European businesses.

