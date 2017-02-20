Eurozone: Current peak in inflation is temporary - Natixis

In the Eurozone, analysts at Natixis are keeping their scenario unchanged as they continue to believe that the current peak in inflation is temporary and will not last beyond April.

Key Quotes

“Indeed, inflation rate should slow down gradually thereafter. Thus we do not expect a change in the current monetary stance by the ECB, yet the ECB is likely to face some pressures to tighten its policy. The acceleration of inflation comes to support our scenario of a deceleration of growth from now on due to its effect on consumers spending.”