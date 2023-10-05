- The Euro extends its weekly recovery against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe trade in a mixed tone so far on Thursday.
- EUR/USD adds to Wednesday's advance beyond the 1.0500 hurdle.
- The USD Index (DXY) appears under pressure in the sub-107.00 zone.
- The Construction PMI in Germany weakens in September.
- The usual weekly Claims and Fedspeak take centre stage across the ocean.
The Euro (EUR) looks to extend the weekly rebound against the US Dollar (USD), motivating EUR/USD to hover around the area just above the 1.0500 hurdle on Thursday.
In the meantime, the Greenback manages to reverse an initial drop to the 106.50 region when measured by the USD Index (DXY) amidst some loss of momentum in the risk-associated space and the absence of a clear direction in US yields across different maturities.
On the monetary policy front, investors anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates by 25 bps before the end of the year. Simultaneously, market speculation about the European Central Bank (ECB) halting policy adjustments continues, despite inflation levels beyond the bank's target and rising worries of a future recession or stagflation in the region.
Data-wise, in the euro region, Construction PMI in Germany receded to 39.3 in September and improved a tad to 43.6 when it comes to the broader euro area. Earlier in the session, Germany’s trade surplus came in at a higher than expected €16.6 billion in August, while Industrial Production in France contracted 0.3% on month
In the US, the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due along with Balance of Trade results and speeches by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester (2024 voter, haw), Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin (2024 voter, centrist), San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly (2024 voter, hawk), and FOMC Governor Michael Barr (permanent voter, centrist).
Technical Analysis: Euro still risks a probable drop to 1.0400
EUR/USD seems to have regained composure and looks to consolidate the breakout of the 1.0500 barrier.
The resumption of the selling pressure could force EUR/USD to revisit the 2023 low of 1.0448 seen on Tuesday and challenge test the round level of 1.0400. The breakdown of this level could put back on the radar a potential test of the November 30, 2022, lows of 1.0290 and the 1.0222 seen on November 30, 2022.
Further gains could encourage the pair to hit the next up-barrier at 1.0617 from September 29, before reaching the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0824. If the pair breaks beyond this level, it might test the August 30 high of 1.0945 as well as the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Once the August 10 peak of 1.1064 is cleared, spot could confront the July 27 top of 1.1149 and the 2023 peak of 1.1275 from July 18.
As long as the EUR/USD continues below the 200-day SMA, additional bearish pressure is possible.
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
