The Euro regains some balance against the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe opened with strong gains on Friday.

EUR/USD appears to have met contention around 1.0630.

The USD Index (DXY) gives aways part of the recent strong advance.

The ECB seems to have entered an impasse regarding rate hikes.

Industrial Production and Consumer Sentiment data will take centre stage in US.

Following Thursday’s drop to multi-month lows, the Euro (EUR) managed to pick up some upside traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, encouraging EUR/USD to retake the 1.0660 region in Europe's opening bell at the end of the week.

The improvement in sentiment surrounding the pair comes pari passu with firmer results from the Chinese economic docket published during early trade, which helps risky assets to regain some poise.

On the flip side, the Greenback recedes from recent multi-month tops around 105.40 when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) against the backdrop of further gains in US yields across different time frames.

The monetary policy landscape in the US remains broadly unchanged, with investors steadfast in their anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) taking place at some point in the second quarter of 2024.

Shifting our attention to the European Central Bank (ECB), following the dovish rate hike on Thursday, market participants have begun to factor in an extended pause. This shift in sentiment is driven by the continuing deterioration of key economic indicators in Germany and the wider eurozone. Furthermore, inflation in the region continues to exceed the bank's target. The concerns of excessive tightening, along with mounting worries of stagflation, further support this outlook.

Back on the domestic calendar, final inflation figures in Italy showed the CPI rose 0.3% MoM in August and 5.4% over the last twelve months. Later, Trade Balance figures for the broader eurozone are also due, while ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak at the ECOFIN meeting in Spain.

Across the Atlantic, all the attention will be on the release of August's Industrial Production readings ahead of the preliminary gauge of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey for September.

Daily digest market movers: Euro grabs some breathing space

The EUR manages to pick up some traction against the USD.

US and German yields accelerate the upside on Friday.

Markets see the ECB pausing its tightening campaign.

Chinese Retail Sales, Industrial Production improved in August.

Investors keep assessing probable rate cuts by the Fed in Q2 2024.

ECB President Christine Lagarde should keep investors entertained.

Technical Analysis: Euro still risks a drop to 1.0516

EUR/USD seems to have met initial contention around the 1.0630 region, or March lows.

Should EUR/USD successfully break below its September 14 low at 1.0631, it may enter a phase of retesting the March 15 low at 1.0516. If the latter level is breached, it could initiate a possible examination of the 2023 low at 1.0481 seen on January 6.

On the upside, the primary focus lies on targeting the crucial 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0827. If the pair surpasses this level, a bullish momentum might ensue, leading to a challenge of the interim 55-day SMA at 1.0926 ahead of the weekly peak at 1.0945 seen on August 30. The surpass of the latter could pave the way for an advance towards the psychological level of 1.1000 and the August 10 high at 1.1064. If the spot clears this area, it could potentially aim for the July 27 top at 1.1149, followed by the 2023 high at 1.1275 from July 18.

As long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, there remains a possibility of a sustained decline in the pair.