The Euro maintains the bullish bias vs. the US Dollar.

European markets trade with broad-based losses so far on Monday.

EMU Sentix Index rebounds in November.

At the start of the week, the Euro (EUR) maintains a strong and optimistic outlook in comparison to the US Dollar (USD), pushing EUR/USD to eight-week highs around 1.0760.

In contrast, the Greenback is facing increased downward pressure, causing the USD Index (DXY) to fall below the critical support level of 105.00. This drop in the value of the Greenback is occurring amidst a widespread improvement in risk-related assets. Interestingly, this decline in the index contradicts a modest recovery in US interest rates across various maturity periods.

In the context of monetary policy, a growing consensus has formed amongst market participants that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will probably maintain its present monetary conditions unchanged for the interim, as the potential for a rate amendment in December seems to have lost some impetus particularly in the aftermath of the latest FOMC meeting and Friday's publication of weaker-than-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of October.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to follow suit, as investors now favour a protracted hiatus of its tightening campaign, most likely until the latter half of the subsequent year.

From the speculators' view, net longs in EUR rose to five-week highs in the week to October 31 according to the CFTC Positioning Report. During that period, the pair traded within a range bound theme ahead of the ECB event and amidst speculation of a potential rate hike by the Fed by year-end.

On the euro data docket, Germany’s final Services PMI came in at 48.2, and 47.8 when it came to the broader euro area. In addition, Investor Confidence tracked by the Sentix index improved to -18.6 for the euro bloc in November.

In the US, FOMC Governor Lisa Cook (permanent voter, centrist), is due to speak later in the session.

Daily digest market movers: Euro now sets sails to 1.0800 and beyond

The EUR looks to consolidate the breakout of 1.0700 vs. the USD.

US and German yields regain some composure on Monday.

Markets now see the Fed refraining from hiking rates in December.

The ECB could extend its pause until H2 2024.

The crisis in the Middle East threatens to extend to other regions.

BoJ Kazuo Ueda favoured the continuation of large-scale bond purchases.

Technical Analysis: Euro remains well supported by 1.0500

EUR/USD accelerates its recent gains and flirts with the 1.0750 region on Monday.

The weekly peak of 1.0767 (September 12) comes before the important 200-day SMA at 1.0805 for EUR/USD, while another weekly high of 1.0945 (August 30) occurs before the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Beyond this zone, the pair may face resistance at the August top of 1.1064 (August 10), followed by the weekly peak of 1.1149 (July 27) and the 2023 high of 1.1275 (July 18).

Sellers, on the other hand, are likely to face the next contention at the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13), prior to reaching the 2023 bottom at 1.0448 (October 15), and the round number of 1.0400.

Meanwhile, the pair's outlook is expected to stay negative as long as it remains below the 200-day SMA.