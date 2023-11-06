- The Euro maintains the bullish bias vs. the US Dollar.
- European markets trade with broad-based losses so far on Monday.
- EMU Sentix Index rebounds in November.
At the start of the week, the Euro (EUR) maintains a strong and optimistic outlook in comparison to the US Dollar (USD), pushing EUR/USD to eight-week highs around 1.0760.
In contrast, the Greenback is facing increased downward pressure, causing the USD Index (DXY) to fall below the critical support level of 105.00. This drop in the value of the Greenback is occurring amidst a widespread improvement in risk-related assets. Interestingly, this decline in the index contradicts a modest recovery in US interest rates across various maturity periods.
In the context of monetary policy, a growing consensus has formed amongst market participants that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will probably maintain its present monetary conditions unchanged for the interim, as the potential for a rate amendment in December seems to have lost some impetus particularly in the aftermath of the latest FOMC meeting and Friday's publication of weaker-than-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of October.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to follow suit, as investors now favour a protracted hiatus of its tightening campaign, most likely until the latter half of the subsequent year.
From the speculators' view, net longs in EUR rose to five-week highs in the week to October 31 according to the CFTC Positioning Report. During that period, the pair traded within a range bound theme ahead of the ECB event and amidst speculation of a potential rate hike by the Fed by year-end.
On the euro data docket, Germany’s final Services PMI came in at 48.2, and 47.8 when it came to the broader euro area. In addition, Investor Confidence tracked by the Sentix index improved to -18.6 for the euro bloc in November.
In the US, FOMC Governor Lisa Cook (permanent voter, centrist), is due to speak later in the session.
Daily digest market movers: Euro now sets sails to 1.0800 and beyond
- The EUR looks to consolidate the breakout of 1.0700 vs. the USD.
- US and German yields regain some composure on Monday.
- Markets now see the Fed refraining from hiking rates in December.
- The ECB could extend its pause until H2 2024.
- The crisis in the Middle East threatens to extend to other regions.
- BoJ Kazuo Ueda favoured the continuation of large-scale bond purchases.
Technical Analysis: Euro remains well supported by 1.0500
EUR/USD accelerates its recent gains and flirts with the 1.0750 region on Monday.
The weekly peak of 1.0767 (September 12) comes before the important 200-day SMA at 1.0805 for EUR/USD, while another weekly high of 1.0945 (August 30) occurs before the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Beyond this zone, the pair may face resistance at the August top of 1.1064 (August 10), followed by the weekly peak of 1.1149 (July 27) and the 2023 high of 1.1275 (July 18).
Sellers, on the other hand, are likely to face the next contention at the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13), prior to reaching the 2023 bottom at 1.0448 (October 15), and the round number of 1.0400.
Meanwhile, the pair's outlook is expected to stay negative as long as it remains below the 200-day SMA.
German economy FAQs
What is the effect of the German Economy on the Euro?
The German economy has a significant impact on the Euro due to its status as the largest economy within the Eurozone. Germany's economic performance, its GDP, employment, and inflation, can greatly influence the overall stability and confidence in the Euro. As Germany's economy strengthens, it can bolster the Euro's value, while the opposite is true if it weakens. Overall, the German economy plays a crucial role in shaping the Euro's strength and perception in global markets.
What is the political role of Germany within the Eurozone?
Germany is the largest economy in the Eurozone and therefore an influential actor in the region. During the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis in 2009-12, Germany was pivotal in setting up various stability funds to bail out debtor countries. It took a leadership role in the implementation of the 'Fiscal Compact' following the crisis – a set of more stringent rules to manage member states’ finances and punish ‘debt sinners’. Germany spearheaded a culture of ‘Financial Stability’ and the German economic model has been widely used as a blueprint for economic growth by fellow Eurozone members.
What are German Bunds?
Bunds are bonds issued by the German government. Like all bonds they pay holders a regular interest payment, or coupon, followed by the full value of the loan, or principal, at maturity. Because Germany has the largest economy in the Eurozone, Bunds are used as a benchmark for other European government bonds. Long-term Bunds are viewed as a solid, risk-free investment as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the German nation. For this reason they are treated as a safe-haven by investors – gaining in value in times of crisis, whilst falling during periods of prosperity.
What are German Bund Yields?
German Bund Yields measure the annual return an investor can expect from holding German government bonds, or Bunds. Like other bonds, Bunds pay holders interest at regular intervals, called the ‘coupon’, followed by the full value of the bond at maturity. Whilst the coupon is fixed, the Yield varies as it takes into account changes in the bond's price, and it is therefore considered a more accurate reflection of return. A decline in the bund's price raises the coupon as a percentage of the loan, resulting in a higher Yield and vice versa for a rise. This explains why Bund Yields move inversely to prices.
What is the Bundesbank?
The Bundesbank is the central bank of Germany. It plays a key role in implementing monetary policy within Germany, and central banks in the region more broadly. Its goal is price stability, or keeping inflation low and predictable. It is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of payment systems in Germany and participates in the oversight of financial institutions. The Bundesbank has a reputation for being conservative, prioritizing the fight against inflation over economic growth. It has been influential in the setup and policy of the European Central Bank (ECB).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
