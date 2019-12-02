- US dollar drops sharply across the board after US data, trade tensions.
- EUR/USD has the best day in over a month, rebounds from lowest since October 10.
The EUR/USD pair is consolidating gains, trading around 1.1075, up more than 50 pips from Friday’s close. Last week it bottomed at 1.0980, lowest level since mid-October and rebounded. The bounce of the pair gained speed today, boosted by a decline of the US dollar.
Data and fear
US President Trump announced tariffs to steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil, triggering concerns about the trade war. Equity prices and the US dollar lost momentum after Trump’s tweet. Later came the release of economic reports from the US manufacturing sector that showed numbers below expectations, weakening further the greenback.
After the beginning of the American session, EUR/USD peaked at 1.1089, the highest level since November 21. The euro is having the best performance versus the greenback in over a month.
Euro wakes up to test mid-November highs
After moving during a week in a 50-pip range holding close to monthly lows, the EUR/USD broke to the upside. The rally from under 1.1000 so far was capped by mid-November highs, below 1.1100. The mentioned area is under pressure and a break higher should clear the way to more gains, targeting 1.1125/30. On the downside, 1.1060 is the immediate support followed by 1.1025/30 and then comes last week lows at 1.0980.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1073
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.1017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1042
|Daily SMA50
|1.1041
|Daily SMA100
|1.1076
|Daily SMA200
|1.1166
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.103
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1034
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1011
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1086
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%
In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..