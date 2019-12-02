  • US dollar drops sharply across the board after US data, trade tensions. 
  • EUR/USD has the best day in over a month, rebounds from lowest since October 10. 

The EUR/USD pair is consolidating gains, trading around 1.1075, up more than 50 pips from Friday’s close. Last week it bottomed at 1.0980, lowest level since mid-October and rebounded. The bounce of the pair gained speed today, boosted by a decline of the US dollar. 

Data and fear 

US President Trump announced tariffs to steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil, triggering concerns about the trade war. Equity prices and the US dollar lost momentum after Trump’s tweet. Later came the release of economic reports from the US manufacturing sector that showed numbers below expectations, weakening further the greenback. 

After the beginning of the American session, EUR/USD peaked at 1.1089, the highest level since November 21. The euro is having the best performance versus the greenback in over a month. 

Euro wakes up to test mid-November highs 

After moving during a week in a 50-pip range holding close to monthly lows, the EUR/USD broke to the upside. The rally from under 1.1000 so far was capped by mid-November highs, below 1.1100. The mentioned area is under pressure and a break higher should clear the way to more gains, targeting 1.1125/30. On the downside, 1.1060 is the immediate support followed by 1.1025/30 and then comes last week lows at 1.0980. 

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1073
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1.1017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1042
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1076
Daily SMA200 1.1166
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.103
Previous Daily Low 1.0981
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1011
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0989
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.094
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1086

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

