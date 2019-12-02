US: Industrial sector is under significant pressure, but not in freefall – Wells Fargo

Data released today showed the November ISM manufacturing index came in at 48.1. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that it is tough to square the deterioration signaled by the ISM when other measures indicate a slowing rather
Key Quotes:
“Our sense is that the ISM index reflects the current state of the manufacturing sector in its most unflattering light.”
“Our take throughout the recent run of soft factory data has been that the industrial sector is under significant pressure, but not in freefall. But the pressure is not abating. In fact the key weaknesses in today’s report were the forward-looking components tied to orders. New orders slipped to 47.2, which ties the lowest reading for this expansion, and order backlogs fell to a three-year low of 43.0.”
“Some indications of improvement were evident in this report as well. The production component, for example, climbed to 49.1, a three-month high. Export orders tumbled two and a half points, but the imports component climbed to 48.3. While that is still below 50, it is the highest reading since June.”
“The inventory component fell to a three-year low of 45.5, signaling that businesses are not stockpiling like they have in the past. In the third quarter, private companies increased inventories at about the same pace they did in the prior quarter, so inventories were only a slight drag on GDP. We are expecting a slower pace of inventory investment to slice about half a percentage point from headline GDP growth in the fourth quarter.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level
Gold is starting December pressuring the 1465 resistance level while below the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bear case would entail a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis for a potential dive to the 1400 figure.