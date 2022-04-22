- US dollar extends gains on Friday as Wall Street tumbles.
- US yields are relatively steady in the recent range, near multi-year highs.
- EUR/USD heads for the lowest weekly close since March 2020.
The EUR/USD dropped further on Friday on the back of a stronger US dollar and printed a fresh four-day low at 1.0769. It remains near the lows, under pressure, and looking at the 1.0760 support area.
Dollar soars, Lagarde turns hawkish?
The US dollar printed fresh highs across the board late on Friday as US stocks added to losses. The DXY gains 0.63% and trades at 101.25, the highest since 2020. At the same time, US yields remains around the recent range, at multi-year highs. The expectations of a more aggressive tightening from the Fed continue to support the dollar, particularly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that the central bank’s purchase programme could end in early Q3 and added, that interest rates could raise in 2022. Her words looked more hawkish compared to Thursday’s speech but did not help the euro.
Testing key zone
The slide of EUR/USD pushed it to a critical support area seen around 1.0760, slightly above the multi-year low hit on April 14. The euro needs to hold above in order to avoid a deterioration in the already negative technical outlook.
“A slide below the 1.0760 price zone should open the door for a test of 1.0635, the low posted in March 2020. Further slides below the latter expose the 1.0520 region en route to the multi-year low posted in January 2017 at 1.0339. On the other hand, the pair needs to clear 1.0920 to have chances of further recoveries, aiming for 1.1010 first and the 1.1100 area later”, explained Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0785
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|1.0842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0917
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.1184
|Daily SMA200
|1.1416
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0936
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0824
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0933
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0758
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0867
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.098
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the American session and slumped below 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the day deep in negative territory, safe-haven flows started to dominate the markets, allowing the greenback to continue to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2850 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since September 2020 with the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows in the American session. The pair is losing more than 1% on the day and trading below 1.2850.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.