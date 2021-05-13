EUR/USD unable to recover 1.2100, erases daily gains

- EUR/USD turned to the downside near 1.2100.
- Price flat for the day, still under pressure.
The EUR/USD rose after the beginning of the American session toward the 1.2100 area again. Like what happened on European hours it lost momentum and tuned to the downside. It fell recently to 1.2064, above the daily low of 1.2050. The euro remains weak versus the US dollar, near the weekly lows.
The retreated from the 1.2100 took place as the US dollar stabilized across the board after a slide following Wall Street’s opening bell and amid a decline in US yields. The 10-year dropped to 1.66% after hitting 1.70% earlier on Thursday.
The improvement in risk appetite helped EUR/USD remain above 1.2050. The Dow Jones gains 1.30% and the Nasdaq 0.65%. Economic data form the US showed again higher than expected inflation readings (April’s PPI) and a bigger-than-expected decline in initial jobless claims.
Short-term outlook: Failure at 1.2100
In the short-term the EUR/USD is biased to the downside. A test of the 1.2050 area over the next sessions should not be ruled out. The next support stands at 1.2025 and then a strong barrier is seen at 1.1995/1.2000.
A consolidation above 1.2100 would alleviate the bearish pressure. And above 1.2120, the short-term bias would likely favor the upside.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2065
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2064
|Daily SMA50
|1.1951
|Daily SMA100
|1.2046
|Daily SMA200
|1.1955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1986
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through buying
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus. Wall Street benchmarks dropped over 2.0%, down for third day, but S&P 500 Futures prints 0.10% gains afterward.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade?