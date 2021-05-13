EUR/USD unable to recover 1.2100, erases daily gains

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • EUR/USD turned to the downside near 1.2100.
  • Price flat for the day, still under pressure.

The EUR/USD rose after the beginning of the American session toward the 1.2100 area again. Like what happened on European hours it lost momentum and tuned to the downside. It fell recently to 1.2064, above the daily low of 1.2050. The euro remains weak versus the US dollar, near the weekly lows.

The retreated from the 1.2100 took place as the US dollar stabilized across the board after a slide following Wall Street’s opening bell and amid a decline in US yields. The 10-year dropped to 1.66% after hitting 1.70% earlier on Thursday.

The improvement in risk appetite helped EUR/USD remain above 1.2050. The Dow Jones gains 1.30% and the Nasdaq 0.65%. Economic data form the US showed again higher than expected inflation readings (April’s PPI) and a bigger-than-expected decline in initial jobless claims.

Short-term outlook: Failure at 1.2100

In the short-term the EUR/USD is biased to the downside. A test of the 1.2050 area over the next sessions should not be ruled out.  The next support stands at 1.2025 and then a strong barrier is seen at 1.1995/1.2000.

A consolidation above 1.2100 would alleviate the bearish pressure. And above 1.2120, the short-term bias would likely favor the upside.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2065
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.2073
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2064
Daily SMA50 1.1951
Daily SMA100 1.2046
Daily SMA200 1.1955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2152
Previous Daily Low 1.2066
Previous Weekly High 1.2172
Previous Weekly Low 1.1986
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2042
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1955
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2128
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

