- Trade Balance in the United States shows the deficit widening, a headwind for the US Dollar.
- Factory Orders in Germany kept the Euro buoyant amid a gloomy outlook.
- Federal Reserve and European Central Bank December meetings to keep the pair in familiar ranges.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upward biased, but a pullback towards 1.0400 is on the cards.
The Euro (EUR) is extending some of its Monday losses against the US Dollar (USD), stuck below the 1.0500 figure amidst a risk-off impulse, as data released in the United States (US) did not bolster the USD. Factory Orders in Germany surprisingly exceeded estimates, underpinning the Euro. Therefore, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0487 after hitting a daily low of 1.0475.
US Trade Balance deficit widened and could weigh on Q4 GDP
Wall Street is set to open lower, portraying a dismal mood. The Department of Commerce (DoC) in the United States revealed the October Trade Balance, which showed the deficit widening for two-consecutive months, as figures came at $-78.2B exceeding estimates of $-80B, though trailed by September’s $-74.1B. Delving into the data, the Exports rose by $256.6B below September’s data, while Imports jumped $334.8B above the previous month’s $332.6B.
Germany Factory Orders boosted the Euro
In the Euro area, Germany revealed its October Factory Orders, which rose above estimates of 0.1% and smashed September’s figures. Worth noting that orders grew for the first time since July. Compared to October 2021, orders fell at an adjusted 3.2%. The report added that companies still have difficulties fulfilling their orders as supply chains are interrupted, blamed on the war in Ukraine and distortions spurred by the Covid-19 crisis.
US jobs data and robust ISM Services PMI keep the USD buoyant
Elsewhere, the EUR/USD has not been able to rally back toward multi-month highs at 1.0594 due to last week’s solid US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for November, with companies hiring more than 263K jobs, exceeding 200K estimates. Also, Average Hourly Earnings jumped to 5.1% YoY, and Monday’s release of an upbeat US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing PMI at 56.5 vs. 53.3 estimated will keep the US Dollar bid.
Meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank loom
Given the backdrop, investors are assessing that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would keep tightening monetary conditions. Money market futures odds for a 50 bps increase in the Federal Funds rate (FFR) at the December meeting are at 79.4%, while odds for a 75 bps are at 20.6%. Regarding the European Central Bank (ECB), some policymakers like Villeroy, Makhlouf, and Herodotou, expressed their support for a 50 bps rate hike, contrary to Knots and Holtzman, which backed an aggressive 75 bps.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart suggests the pair remains upward biased but losing some momentum, as Monday’s candlestick printed an inverted hammer, which usually appears at the end of an uptrend/downtrend. Since Monday, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been aiming downward, while the Rate of Change (RoC) proves sellers are losing momentum. Therefore, the EUR/USD might pull back before resuming its uptrend.
The EUR/USD first support would be the 1.0480 December 5 low, followed by the 1.0400 figure and the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0388.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0500 in choppy session
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and rose above 1.0500 during the American trading hours. With Wall Street's main indexes staying deep in negative territory, however, the pair is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2200 toward the end of European session
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having dropped below 1.2200 and climbed toward 1.2250 into the London fix. As markets remain risk-averse in the second half of the day, the US Dollar's losses remain limited, capping the pair's upside for the time being.
Gold finds support near $1,770, clings to modest daily gains
Gold price turned south and dropped toward $1,770 before staging a modest rebound. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggling to rise above 3.6% and edging lower during the American session, XAU/USD holds in positive territory.
Jim Cramer urges investors to sell crypto holdings, says XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and MATIC could go to $0
Jim Cramer is an American TV personality and host of the Mad Money show on CNBC. Cramer urged investors on December 5 to sell their crypto holdings before it is too late.
Preparation week ahead of Fed, ECB, BoE
This week will prepare markets for the last key events of the year: policy meetings by the Fed, ECB and BoE on 14-15 December. It looks like the dollar's long positioning has now completely faded.