EUR/USD trades around 1.1050 after halting a three-day losing streak, US CPI eyed

- EUR/USD gains ground ahead of the US inflation data release scheduled on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar depreciates as Treasury bonds extend decline amid rising odds of a Fed rate cut in September.
- Traders anticipate that the ECB will implement a 25 basis points rate cut at Thursday's meeting.
EUR/USD breaks its three-day losing streak, trading around 1.1050 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The upside of the EUR/USD pair is attributed to the subdued US Dollar (USD) ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled to be released later in the North American hours. This inflation report may offer fresh cues regarding the potential magnitude of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate cut in September.
The US Dollar (USD) faces challenges as the US Treasury yields continue to decline. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six other major currencies, halts its three-day winning streak. The DXY trades around 101.40 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.57% and 3.62%, respectively, at the time of writing.
However, last week’s US labor market report raised uncertainty over the likelihood of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its September meeting. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully anticipating at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has slightly decreased to 31.0%, down from 38.0% a week ago.
The Euro received downward pressure from the recent German inflation data. Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) maintained a 2.0% year-on-year increase in August, in line with expectations. The monthly index showed a steady decline of 0.2%, also as forecasted. Similarly, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained stable at 1.9% year-on-year in August, meeting market expectations.
Traders anticipate that the European Central Bank (ECB) will lower interest rates to 4.0% by implementing a 25 basis points rate cut at its upcoming policy meeting on Thursday.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
