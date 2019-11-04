EUR/USD: Trade optimism may bolster bullish setup

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is better bid following Friday's bullish hammer candle. 
  • The US-China trade optimism could yield a test of the 200-day average resistance. 
  • On the data front, the focus is on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence and the US Factory Orders. 

The US-China trade optimism will likely bolster the bullish technical setup in EUR/USD, yielding a rise to the 200-day average at 1.1195. The pair is currently trading at 1.1170, representing marginal gain on the day. 

The common currency dipped to a low of 1.1128 during the US trading hours on Friday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls bettered estimates. The drop, however, was short-lived and the currency pair ended the day on a positive note at 1.1165, forming a bullish hammer candle and invalidating buyer exhaustion or indecision signaled by Thursday's Doji candle. 

The path of least resistance, therefore, is to the higher side. The bullish pressures could be strengthened by the US-China trade optimism and the resulting risk-on in the equities

The US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Sunday said that licenses for American firms to do business with the blacklisted Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei will be granted “very shortly.” 

Ross added further that the US and China have come far with phase one of the trade deal and an agreement could be signed soon. 

Germany, the Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse, has taken a big hit due to the US-China trade war. The trade optimism, therefore, could bode well for the German economy and the Euro. 

On the data front, the final Manufacturing PMI numbers are due for release across the Eurozone. Also, Eurozone's Sentix Investor Confidence for November, due at 09:30 GMT, could influence the pair. Across the pond, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index (Oct) and Factory Orders (Sep) data is scheduled for release. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.117
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1125
Daily SMA200 1.1198
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1128
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1228

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

