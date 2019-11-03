US Commerce Sec. Ross: US may not need to impose auto tariffs this month – Bloomberg

In his Bloomberg interview, published Sunday, the United States (US) Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the US may not need to impose tariffs on imported vehicles later this month after holding “good conversations” with automakers in the European Union, Japan and Korea. The news published by Bloomberg also mentions that the US must decide by Nov. 14 whether to impose threatened U.S. national security tariffs of as much as 25% on vehicles and parts. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months, and trade experts say that could happen again.
Key quotes
“We have had very good conversations with our European friends, with our Japanese friends, with our Korean friends, and those are the major auto producing sectors.”
“Our hope is that the negotiations we have been having with individual companies about their capital investment plans will bear enough fruit that it may not be necessary to put the 232 (tariffs) fully into effect, may not even be necessary to put it partly in effect.”
FX implication
When the US-China trade optimism is already in the air, the positive statement concerning the global trade relations could also provide additional strength to the Australian Dollar (AUD). However, not much reaction could be witnessed to the news as the AUD/USD pair seesaws around 0.6915 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls retain control
The EUR/USD pair closed the first day of the month at 1.1165, a few pips below October top at 1.1179. The greenback enjoyed an intraday respite following the release of an upbeat Nonfarm Payroll report.
GBP/USD: Brexit turmoil’s pause backing Sterling
The GBP/USD pair closed Friday unchanged around 1.2935, retaining weekly gains. It spent the last trading day in consolidative mode, immune to US data, instead underpinned by a pause in Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY: Approaching a bearish breakout point
The USD/JPY pair fell last week to finish it at 108.16, having recovered just modestly on Friday after bottoming at 107.88. It found support on a solid US employment report which kept US government debt yields in positive ground.
Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD
With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Week Ahead – RBA and BOE Decisions in focus as UK election campaigns begin
The upcoming week will focus heavily on incremental trade updates, German economic data, an RBA rate decision, Bank Of England policy meeting. While the investors are skeptical about the China and the US trade deal.