Asian stocks rise on US-China trade optimism

- Asian equities are gaining ground on US-China trade optimism.
- US Commerce Secretary said licenses could be granted to the US corporate to do business with China's Huawei.
Major equity markets in Asian are flashing green on US-China trade optimism.
The Shanghai Composite index is currently trading at 2,974, representing a 0.56% gain on the day, having bounced up strongly from the 200-day average on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is adding more than 1% at press time.
Indices in South Korea and New Zealand are also reporting solid gains. Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Sunday that the government will "very shortly" grant licenses for American firms to sell to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which was placed on a blacklist over alleged national security concerns earlier this year.
Ross added further that a trade agreement between the US and China could be reached at Iowa, Alaska, Hawaii or possibly in China. The deal was tipped to be signed at November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile. The event, however, has been canceled dur to protests.
The positive comments on the trade front have likely put a bid under the Asian equities. The futures on the S&P 500 are also adding 0.20% at press time.
On the data front, Australia's consumer spending growth, as represented by retail sales, slowed to 0.2% month-on-month in September, having increased by 0.4% in August. The dismal data, however, failed to keep investors from buying equities. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is currently trading 0.30% higher on the day.
Also, New Zealand's Treasury revised lower its forecast for neutral interest rate by 75 basis points and cited downside risks to the economy due to worsening business sentiment and external risks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance
EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday's bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.
GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence
With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off
Although global risk headlines have been quite a few over the weekend, Yen fails to extend its bounce off 100-day EMA amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Japan’s market off today amid Culture day and US calendar is light.
Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD
With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Is USD/CNH about to Reverse and Head towards New Highs?
USD/CNH has just broken the upward sloping trendline from Apr 18th yesterday. The price has not moved lower and is putting forming its 2nd straight daily candlestick doji, a sign of indecision. This may indicate price could move higher.