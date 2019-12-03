EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Immediate target shifted to the 1.1100 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD rebounds sharply and surpasses the 55-day and 100-day SMAs.
  • October/November peaks around 1.1100 are now on sight.

EUR/USD has regained strong upside impetus and broke above the key hurdles at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 1.1040 and 1.1076, respectively.

Immediately above now emerges the 1.1090/1.1100 region, where converge October and November tops. A breakout of this area of resistance should allow for a potential test of the critical 200-day SMA near 1.1160.

If sellers regain the upper hand (not favoured in the very near-term) initial contention is seen around 1.1040. Below this area, the downside pressure should be reasserted.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1075
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1074
Daily SMA200 1.1164
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1091
Previous Daily Low 1.1002
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0971
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

