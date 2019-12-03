EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Immediate target shifted to the 1.1100 region

EUR/USD rebounds sharply and surpasses the 55-day and 100-day SMAs.

October/November peaks around 1.1100 are now on sight.

EUR/USD has regained strong upside impetus and broke above the key hurdles at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 1.1040 and 1.1076, respectively.

Immediately above now emerges the 1.1090/1.1100 region, where converge October and November tops. A breakout of this area of resistance should allow for a potential test of the critical 200-day SMA near 1.1160.

If sellers regain the upper hand (not favoured in the very near-term) initial contention is seen around 1.1040. Below this area, the downside pressure should be reasserted.