EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Consolidation likely ahead of extra losses

- EUR/USD remains under the microscope near the 1.10 area.
- Immediate target is located at the 55-day SMA around 1.1040.
EUR/USD keeps navigating the lower bound of the recent range near the key support at 1.10 the figure.
Key resistance is seen at the 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region. Above this level, the downside pressure should mitigate somewhat and allow for a potential test of last week’s highs in 1.1095/1.1100 band.
On the opposite side, a breakdown of this important area of contention on a sustainable fashion should reassert the downside bias and allow for a deeper move to 2019 low at 1.0879.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1017
|Today Daily Change
|14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1011
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1068
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.1085
|Daily SMA200
|1.1172
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1034
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1003
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1015
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1022
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY: Bullish but struggling to find momentum
US-Sino trade relationship leads the market’s mood, investors cautious. Japanese October Corporate Service Price Index surprised to the upside by rising to 2.1%. USD/JPY set to extend gains needs to clear Fibonacci resistance.
Gold rebounds from 2-week lows, up little around $1460 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy
Confidence projected to rise toward 12-month average. Retail sales rebounded in October from the first negative month in seven.