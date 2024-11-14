EUR/USD taps 1.05 for the first time in over a year

- EUR/USD continues to decline as the Euro deflates.
- Fiber found a 57-week low as the Greenback continues to climb.
- US Retail Sales in the barrel for Friday will wrap up the economic calendar.
EUR/USD briefly tested fresh year-long lows on Thursday, piercing the 1.0500 handle for the first time in 54 weeks. A lack of meaningful EU data is doing very little to provide support for the Euro, and Fiber bids continue to tilt in favor of the safe haven US Dollar. European Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures failed to spark a bid under the Euro, printing exactly at-expectations. Quarterly pan-EU GDP came in at 0.4% QoQ exactly as markets expected, with annualized GDP also matching forecasts at 0.9% YoY.
Producer Price Index (PPI) producer-level inflation figures came in roughly as expected, despite a slight upswing in annualized core PPI numbers. Headline PPI matched forecasts in October, rising 0.2% MoM compared to the previous month’s revised 0.1%. Core PPI for the year ended in October accelerated more than expected, ticking up to 3.1% compared to the expected 3.0% rising above the previous period’s 2.9%, which was also revised slightly higher from 2.8%.
The economic calendar is once again one-sided on Friday, with US Retail Sales in the barrel to wrap up the trading week. The last blast of US economic data this week will be Retail Sales for October, which are expected to ease to 0.3% from the previous month’s 0.4%.
EUR/USD price forecast
The EUR/USD daily chart is displaying sustained bearish momentum, with the pair sharply falling below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are positioned around 1.0867 and 1.0884, respectively. The recent "death cross," where the 50-day EMA crossed below the 200-day EMA, reinforces the downside pressure and suggests a continuation of the prevailing downtrend. EUR/USD is now trading near multi-month lows around the 1.0520 level, which could act as a psychological support in the short term. However, any recovery is likely to face strong resistance around the 1.0700 level, where the EMAs converge.
The MACD indicator further supports the bearish outlook, as the MACD line remains below the signal line in negative territory, with expanding histogram bars below the zero line. This configuration indicates a robust downward trend, with selling momentum persisting. Unless the pair manages to stage a clear breakout above the EMAs, the bias remains firmly to the downside. A break below the 1.0500 level could open the door for a deeper decline, with 1.0400 emerging as the next potential support area. Bulls would need a decisive recovery above the 1.0880 mark to negate the bearish bias.
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues soft as markets digest employment data
The AUD/USD declined by 0.34% to 0.6470 in Thursday's session, extending its decline to a fresh three-month low of 0.6460. The US Dollar is easing after mixed data, while weak Australian employment data has reduced inflationary concerns, which might change the outlook of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
EUR/USD: Further declines remain well in store
EUR/USD briefly tested fresh year-long lows on Thursday, piercing the 1.0500 handle for the first time in 54 weeks. A lack of meaningful EU data is doing very little to provide support for the Euro, and Fiber bids continue to tilt in favor of the safe haven US Dollar.
Gold falls as Powell signals Fed's patience on lowering rates
Gold recovers some ground on Thursday yet remains trading below its opening price for the fifth consecutive day, undermined by the Greenback’s advance for its own fifth consecutive day. A slightly hot inflation report in the US and solid jobs data sponsored XAU/USD’s leg down toward the 100-day SMA.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rally to $4,522 despite mixed on-chain flows among investors
Ethereum is down over 1% on Thursday following record net inflows across ETH exchange-traded funds in the past six days. Despite the bullish market outlook, $300 million worth of unstaked ETH could hit the market and cause downward pressure on prices.
Trump vs CPI
US CPI for October was exactly in line with expectations. The headline rate of CPI rose to 2.6% YoY from 2.4% YoY in September. The core rate remained steady at 3.3%. The detail of the report shows that the shelter index rose by 0.4% on the month, which accounted for 50% of the increase in all items on a monthly basis.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.