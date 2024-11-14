EUR/USD taps 1.05 for the first time in over a year

EUR/USD continues to decline as the Euro deflates.

Fiber found a 57-week low as the Greenback continues to climb.

US Retail Sales in the barrel for Friday will wrap up the economic calendar.

EUR/USD briefly tested fresh year-long lows on Thursday, piercing the 1.0500 handle for the first time in 54 weeks. A lack of meaningful EU data is doing very little to provide support for the Euro, and Fiber bids continue to tilt in favor of the safe haven US Dollar. European Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures failed to spark a bid under the Euro, printing exactly at-expectations. Quarterly pan-EU GDP came in at 0.4% QoQ exactly as markets expected, with annualized GDP also matching forecasts at 0.9% YoY.

Producer Price Index (PPI) producer-level inflation figures came in roughly as expected, despite a slight upswing in annualized core PPI numbers. Headline PPI matched forecasts in October, rising 0.2% MoM compared to the previous month’s revised 0.1%. Core PPI for the year ended in October accelerated more than expected, ticking up to 3.1% compared to the expected 3.0% rising above the previous period’s 2.9%, which was also revised slightly higher from 2.8%.

The economic calendar is once again one-sided on Friday, with US Retail Sales in the barrel to wrap up the trading week. The last blast of US economic data this week will be Retail Sales for October, which are expected to ease to 0.3% from the previous month’s 0.4%.

EUR/USD price forecast

The EUR/USD daily chart is displaying sustained bearish momentum, with the pair sharply falling below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are positioned around 1.0867 and 1.0884, respectively. The recent "death cross," where the 50-day EMA crossed below the 200-day EMA, reinforces the downside pressure and suggests a continuation of the prevailing downtrend. EUR/USD is now trading near multi-month lows around the 1.0520 level, which could act as a psychological support in the short term. However, any recovery is likely to face strong resistance around the 1.0700 level, where the EMAs converge.

The MACD indicator further supports the bearish outlook, as the MACD line remains below the signal line in negative territory, with expanding histogram bars below the zero line. This configuration indicates a robust downward trend, with selling momentum persisting. Unless the pair manages to stage a clear breakout above the EMAs, the bias remains firmly to the downside. A break below the 1.0500 level could open the door for a deeper decline, with 1.0400 emerging as the next potential support area. Bulls would need a decisive recovery above the 1.0880 mark to negate the bearish bias.

EUR/USD daily chart