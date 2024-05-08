EUR/USD stuck near midrange ahead of thin Thursday session

- European markets to be thin on Thursday holiday.
- Economic calendar limited on both sides of the Atlantic.
- Broader markets continue to churn on rate cut expectations.
EUR/USD is reverting to the near-term mean, stuck near 1.0750 and stuck firmly in the week’s opening trading range. European market flows are set to be thin on Thursday with German and French markets shuttered for the Ascension Day holiday, and US data is set to be strictly mid-tier until Friday’s University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Markets will be on the lookout for speeches from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, but ECB officials are broadly expected to avoid rocking the boat amidst holiday-constrained market flows. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 3 is expected during Thursday’s US market session, and markets are forecasting a slight uptick to week-on-week new jobless benefits claims to 210K from the previous week’s 208K.
This week’s key data release will be Friday’s US UoM Consumer Sentiment Index, which is expected to ease to 7.0 for the month of May, down slightly from the previous print’s 77.2. The UoM’s consumer outlook survey hit a two-and-a-half year high in March as the US economy continues to outperform market hopes for easing conditions to push the Federal Reserve (Fed) towards rate cuts.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD continues to drift towards median bids, pulling closer to the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0734. The pair found thin bids early Wednesday, setting an intraday high of 1.0757 before flubbing bullish momentum and ending the day near 1.0750.
Daily candles reveal a bearish technical rejection firming up as EUR/USD gets pulled down after failing to break above the 200-day EMA at 1.0788. The pair’s near-term peak sits at 1.0813, and a continuation to the downside leaves the pair exposed to a decline to the last swing low into the 1.0600 handle.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.075
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0696
|Daily SMA50
|1.0792
|Daily SMA100
|1.0837
|Daily SMA200
|1.0795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0748
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0812
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.065
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0818
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens further as US Treasury yields boost US Dollar
The Australian Dollar extended its losses against the US Dollar for the second straight day, as higher US Treasury bond yields underpinned the Greenback. On Wednesday, the AUD/USD lost 0.26% as market participants turned risk-averse. As the Asian session begins, the pair trades around 0.6577.
EUR/USD stuck near midrange ahead of thin Thursday session
EUR/USD is reverting to the near-term mean, stuck near 1.0750 and stuck firmly in the week’s opening trading range. Markets will be on the lookout for speeches from ECB policymakers, but officials are broadly expected to avoid rocking the boat amidst holiday-constrained market flows.
Gold price drops amid higher US yields awaiting next week's US inflation
Gold remained at familiar levels on Wednesday, trading near $2,312 amid rising US Treasury yields and a strong US dollar. Traders await unemployment claims on Thursday, followed by Friday's University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey.
President Biden threatens crypto with possible veto of Bitcoin custody among trusted custodians
Joe Biden could veto legislation that would allow regulated financial institutions to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Biden administration’s stance would disrupt US SEC’s work to protect crypto market investors and efforts to safeguard broader financial system.
Navigating the future of precious metals
In a recent episode of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference podcast, hosted by Jesse Day, guests Stefan Gleason and JP Cortez shared their expert analysis on the dynamics of the gold and silver markets and discussed legislative efforts to promote these metals as sound money in the United States.