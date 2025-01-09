EUR/USD remains stuck to the 1.0300 handle after flubbing 1.0400.

EU data is done for the week, but a key US NFP print still lies ahead.

US net jobs additions are expected to ease back in December.

EUR/USD trimmed further into the bearish side on Thursday, falling back a scant but persistent sixth of a percent and keeping bids nailed to the 1.0300 handle as the pair churns near 26-month lows.

European Retail Sales figures missed expectations in November, hobbling any potential bullish Euro momentum heading into Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print. Annualized EU Retail Sales slumped to just 1.2% YoY in December, well below November’s revised print of 2.1%.

American markets were dark on Thursday in a day of mourning in observance of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away in December at the age of 100. Market participants got a reprieve from the week’s hectic US data release schedule, but another round of Friday NFP jobs figures is looming ahead, further constraining already tight market volumes. US job additions are expected to ease slightly in December, while wage growth is forecast to hold on the flat side and even ease in the monthly figures. Beats in wage and job growth could spell further chaos for broad-market rate cut hopes looking forward to 2025, as high wages keep inflation expectations on the high end. Still, strong employment figures mean the Federal Reserve (Fed) will have little reason to move policy rates.

EUR/USD price forecast

January just started, but Fiber is already on pace to close a fourth consecutive month in the red as the pair kicks the new trading off with a fresh bearish plunge into its lowest bids in over two years. The Euro has fallen sharply against the US Dollar since a bearish rejection from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the 1.0900 region back in November. EUR/USD fell a little over 6.5% peak-to-trough, and Euro bulls are struggling to find a fresh foothold.

EUR/USD daily chart