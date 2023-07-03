EUR/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction, consolidates in a range above 1.0900 mark

- EUR/USD holds steady above the 1.0900 mark, though struggles to attract any buyers.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes revive the USD demand and act as a headwind for the pair.
- Worries about a global economic downturn contribute to capping gains for the major.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of the new week and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 1.0900 mark, though remain below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance, warranting caution before positioning for an extension of Friday's goodish rebound from a two-week low.
The shared currency continues to draw some support from rising bets for another 25 bps lift-off by the European Central Bank (ECB) in July and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the EUR/USD pair. The preliminary report published by Eurostat showed that the annual Euro Zone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) decelerated from 6.1% to 5.5% in June. That said, the Core HICP rose by 0.3% MoM and edged higher to the 5.4% YoY rate, reaffirming expectations for more rate hikes by the ECB in the coming months.
That said, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance, is holding back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the EUR/USD pair and acting as a headwind. It is worth recalling Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. Moreover, the current market pricing indicates a nearly 85% chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC meeting and the bets were reaffirmed by Friday's mixed US PCE Price Index.
In fact, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the annual PCE Price Index decelerated to 3.8% in May from 4.3% in the previous month. Additional details showed the Core PCE Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, ticked down to 4.6% during the reported month from 4.7% in April. The gauge, however, remains well above the Fed's 2% target and supports prospects for further policy tightening. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which lend support to the USD and cap the EUR/USD pair.
Apart from this, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs warrant some caution for bullish traders ahead of this week's important macro releases, starting with the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Monday. The focus, meanwhile, will remain glued to the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, which will be followed by the closely-watched US monthly employment details - popularly known as NFP. This will play a key role in influencing the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.091
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0857
|Daily SMA50
|1.0871
|Daily SMA100
|1.0819
|Daily SMA200
|1.0591
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0932
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0977
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0872
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1046
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity below 1.0900 in the European morning. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the Eurozone final PMIs and the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in early Europe. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold portrays bearish consolidation below $1,930 hurdle
Gold Price struggles to extend late last week’s corrective bounce off the three-month low as market players await top-tier data events. Also acting as trading filters for the XAU/USD are mixed concerns about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit.
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes staked Ether is at risk of being stolen
Buterin shared his thoughts on how multisig wallets work and disclosed the biggest reason why he is staking only a small fraction of his Ether. According to Buterin, multisig for staking is fairly difficult and it is required for the safety of staked Ether.
The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, Fed minutes, RBA decision and Sainsbury results
Having paused earlier this year when it came to their own rate hiking cycle the RBA now appears to be playing catchup. Having caught the markets by surprise in April by hiking rates by 25bps.