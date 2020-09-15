EUR/USD sticks to the consolidative range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is expected to keep the 1.1750-1.1920 range unchanged in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to ‘consolidate within a 1.1800/1.1870 range’ yesterday. However, it edged to a high of 1.1887 before settling on a firm note at 1.1868 (+0.19%). Upward momentum has improved a tad and EUR could continue to edge upwards to 1.1900. For today, a break of the major resistance level at 1.1920 is unlikely. On the downside, a breach of 1.1830 would indicate the current mild upward pressure has eased (minor support is at 1.1845).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our latest narrative from last Friday (11 Sep, spot at 1.1825). As highlighted, EUR is likely in a consolidation phase and could trade between 1.1750 and 1.1920 for a while. Looking forward, when EUR moves out of this range, there is another solid support and resistance at 1.1680 and 1.2020 respectively. To look at it another way, the current mixed momentum coupled with the presence of solid support and resistance levels suggest EUR may not be able to embark on a sustained directional move anytime soon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.