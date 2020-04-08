EUR/USD steady near 1.0870 after FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro retreats on Wednesday versus US dollar, erasing some of Tuesday’s gains. 
  • FOMC minutes ignored by markets, Fed to keep rates at zero until economy weathered recent events. 

The EUR/USD pair remained near 1.0870 after the release of the FOMC minutes from the latest emergency FOMC meeting. Market participants ignored the minutes. 

Currency pairs and Wall Street were unaffected by the minutes. According to the document, all participants saw the near-term economic outlook of the US as having deteriorated sharply in recent week, becoming profoundly uncertain. Participants “judged that it would be appropriate to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent until policymakers were confident that the economy had weathered recent events and was on track to achieve the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals.”

The US dollar held on to session losses after the minutes. The DXY was up just 0.20%, far from the top. The decline in EUR/USD and the modest gains seen in USD/CHF were the key factors explaining why DXY was still gaining on Wednesday. The greenback was falling significantly versus AUD, NZD, GBP and marginally against JPY. Those results remained intact after the minutes. The weakness in the euro was associated with the lack of agreement on the Eurogroup regarding an stimulus package.

The EUR/USD was consolidating a modest retreat, trimming some weekly gains. On Tuesday it jumped more than a hundred pips to 1.0927 and today pulled back, finding support at 1.083. 

Technical levels
 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0865
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.0892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.095
Daily SMA50 1.098
Daily SMA100 1.104
Daily SMA200 1.1067
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0926
Previous Daily Low 1.0784
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0808
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0725
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0666
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0951
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.101
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1093

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off

AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off

AUD/USD has erased a significant chunk of losses seen in the first quarter. Aussie is eyeing the 50-day average hurdle after Wednesday's bullish close. The spot is trading near 0.6249 at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell

USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell

USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.

USD/JPY News

WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+

WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+

WTI crude sliding below key $26 handle ahead of OPEC+. The market was supported on Wednesday in New York with a weekly decline in crude production as well as the anticipation of production cuts as a consequence of OPEC+ meeting today.

Oil News

Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA

Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA

Gold prices remain mildly positive near $1,647 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal remain in the small range after stepping back from Tuesday’s high. Buyers look for an upside break of the triangle resistance, 50-HMA.

Gold News

What to expect from OPEC and G20

What to expect from OPEC and G20

Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures