- June’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report exceeded expectations, further cementing the case for a Fed’s 75 bps rate hike.
- The consensus amongst ECB policymakers is for a 25 bps rate hike in July; September is still open.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers in control might take a breather before launching an assault towards parity.
EUR/USD remains subdued as North American traders prepared for the weekend, in choppy trading within the 1.0150-80 range after June’s employment report and further Fed speakers crossing wires.
The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0182, having hit a fresh 20-year low at 1.0071 during the European session, though recovered after the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, bouncing off late towards daily highs near 1.0190, before losing steam and settling at around current levels.
EUR/USD rallied despite solid US job report, EU’s energy crisis
Earlier in the North American session, the US Department of Labour reported that June’s Nonfarm Payrolls added 372K jobs to the economy, exceeding estimations of 268K. Average Hourly Earnings, and an indication of a wage-price spiral, remained contained at 5.1% YoY, above estimates, while the Unemployment rate prevailed unchanged at 3.6%. At the same time Fed speakers, namely Waller, Bullard, Bostic, and Williams, reiterated the case for a 75 bps rate hike to the Federal funds rate (FFR), while downplaying recession fears.
On the Eurozone side, ECB speakers remain vocal about hiking rates this month, and the consensus remained around a 25 bps rate hike. However, a 50 bps could be in play, but it is not the case scenario, as mentioned on its June minutes. Despite all that, the EU’s ongoing energy crisis hit the shared currency hard during the week, as the EUR/USD weekly chart illustrates the major is losing 2.47% in the week
Therefore, the EUR/USD path of least resistance is tilted to the downside, and a parity test is on the cards.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart indicates that sellers are in control, despite buyers’ effort to hold the fort around 1.0100. As the New York session waned, they achieved their task so far. However, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RS) exited oversold conditions, meaning sellers might be taking a breather before exerting additional pressure to drag prices lower.
Therefore, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0100. Once cleared, the next support would be the current YTD low at 1.0071, followed by the EUR/USD parity at 1.0000. A decisive break would clear the way for September 2002 lows around 0.9608.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.0162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0451
|Daily SMA50
|1.0545
|Daily SMA100
|1.0758
|Daily SMA200
|1.108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0221
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0144
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!