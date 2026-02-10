TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD steadies at one-week highs ahead of key US data releases

  • EUR/USD holds gains at 1.1900 after bouncing up from last week's lows at 1.1765.
  • Concerns about the US labour market are weighing on the US Dollar.
  • Technical indicators suggest that the pair's recent rally has lost steam.
EUR/USD steadies at one-week highs ahead of key US data releases
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is practically flat against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, trading at 1.1906 at the time of writing, holding steady at one-week highs following a two-day rally. The Greenback remains on its back foot ahead of a string of key US economic data releases, while a favourable risk sentiment keeps the Euro buoyed.

With the Dollar still weighed down by the downbeat employment figures seen last week, the White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett warned on Monday that job growth will be lower in the coming months due to the US President Donald Trump's migration policies and higher productivity. These comments, ahead of the release of January's Nonfarm Payrolls data (NFP) on Wednesday, have failed to support the USD.

In Europe, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde remained confident that inflation in the region will stabilize at 2% in the medium term, in line with last week's monetary policy statement, which pointed to steady interest rates for the coming months.

The economic calendar is thin in Europe on Tuesday, and the main focus will be on the US Retail Sales report and the ADP 4-week average. These indicators might set the tone ahead of Wednesday's NFP release.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.16%-0.36%-0.01%0.34%0.29%0.13%
EUR-0.09%0.07%-0.44%-0.10%0.25%0.21%0.04%
GBP-0.16%-0.07%-0.53%-0.17%0.18%0.13%-0.03%
JPY0.36%0.44%0.53%0.35%0.70%0.64%0.49%
CAD0.01%0.10%0.17%-0.35%0.35%0.30%0.14%
AUD-0.34%-0.25%-0.18%-0.70%-0.35%-0.05%-0.21%
NZD-0.29%-0.21%-0.13%-0.64%-0.30%0.05%-0.16%
CHF-0.13%-0.04%0.03%-0.49%-0.14%0.21%0.16%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest market Movers: Concerns about employment are weighing on the USD

  • The US Dollar remains vulnerable, with concerns about employment creation returning to the forefront. Comments from White House adviser Kevin Hasset anticipating a weaker demand for employees in the coming months, have dampened expectations of an upbeat NFP release on Wednesday and boosted bets of Fed rate cuts in the coming months.
  • Futures markets are pricing a 17% chance of a rate cut in March and 34% in April. Investors see the central bank resuming its easing cycle after Chairman Jerome Powell steps down in May. Odds for a rate cut in June are near 75%, with beyond 70% chances of at least another rate cut before the end of the year, according to data from the CME's FedWatch Tool.
  • On Monday, Fed officials highlighted the divergences within the bank's committee. Governor Stephen Miran, Trump's pick to the board, downplayed the inflationary effects of tariffs and reiterated his call for more rate cuts, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that choppy jobs data is another reason for caution and warned about questions of confidence in the US Dollar.
  • On Tuesday, investors' attention will be on the US Retail Sales, which are expected to have grown 0.4% in December, slowing from the 0.6% advance seen in November. Excluding automobiles, sales of all other products are also expected to slow down to 0.3% from 0.5% in the previous month.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD consolidates gains at the 1.1900 area

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

The Euro has completed its correction from late January highs and has resumed its broader uptrend against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair is failing to find acceptance above 1.1900, although downside attempts remain limited for now.

Technical indicators hint at a softening positive momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains positive, but the flat MACD line around the Signal line reflects a hesitant market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 60, showing a moderate bullish bias.

The pair was capped at 1.1925 on Monday, which closes the path to the January 30 high in the 1.1970 area. To the downside, session highs near 1.1895 are holding bears for now, further down the area between the 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.1834, and Monday's low, near 1.1820, will come to the focus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD weakens to near 1.1900 as traders eye US data

EUR/USD weakens to near 1.1900 as traders eye US data

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1900 in Tuesday's European trading hours, snapping the two-day winning streak. Markets turn cautious, lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar ahead of the release of key US economic data, including Retail Sales and ADP Employment Change 4-week average.

GBP/USD stays in the red below 1.3700 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD stays in the red below 1.3700 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD trades on a weaker note below 1.3700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair faces challenges due to renewed US Dollar demand, UK political risks and rising expectations of a March Bank of England rate cut. The immediate focus is now on the US Retail Sales data. 

Gold sticks to modest losses above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold sticks to modest losses above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses through the first half of the European session, though it holds comfortably above the $5,000 psychological mark and the daily swing low. The outcome of Japan's snap election on Sunday removes political uncertainty, which along with signs of easing tensions in the Middle East, remains supportive of the upbeat market mood. This turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the safe-haven precious metal.

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Follow the money, what USD/JPY in Tokyo is really telling you

Follow the money, what USD/JPY in Tokyo is really telling you

Over the past two Tokyo sessions, this has not been a rate story. Not even close. Interest rate differentials have been spectators, not drivers. What has moved USD/JPY in local hours has been flow and flow alone.

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers