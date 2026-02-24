Gold tumbles below $5,150 on profit-taking, US Dollar strength

Gold price (XAU/USD) tumbles to near $5,140, snapping the four-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal loses momentum amid some profit-taking and a stronger US Dollar (USD). Traders will closely monitor the US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Wednesday for clarity on fiscal policies.

After reaching multi-week highs, traders start booking their profits, weighing on the yellow metal. Furthermore, hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials underpin the Greenback and drag the USD-denominated commodity price lower. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Tuesday that interest rates are likely to stay unchanged “for some time” as recent economic data shows an improvement in the labor market, while risks to inflation remain, per Bloomberg.

However, the potential downside for precious metals might be limited due to uncertainty over US trade policy and heightened tensions in the Middle East. The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Trump said on Saturday he would raise a temporary tariff from 10% to 15% on US imports from all countries, the maximum level allowed under the law, raising confusion about US tariffs.

The US and Iran are expected to meet for a further round of talks in Geneva on Thursday in a sign that Trump’s administration believes Tehran is making serious proposals to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and show it is not seeking a nuclear weapon.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that he thought there was still a good chance of finding a diplomatic solution. Nonetheless, any signs of rising tensions between the US and Iran could boost a traditional safe-haven asset such as Gold in the near term.