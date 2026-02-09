ECB’s Lagarde: We expect inflation to stabilise sustainably at our 2% medium term target

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.66% -0.35% -0.67% -0.57% -0.94% -0.44% -0.98% EUR 0.66% 0.31% -0.04% 0.09% -0.27% 0.22% -0.33% GBP 0.35% -0.31% -0.36% -0.24% -0.59% -0.10% -0.64% JPY 0.67% 0.04% 0.36% 0.10% -0.27% 0.23% -0.33% CAD 0.57% -0.09% 0.24% -0.10% -0.37% 0.13% -0.42% AUD 0.94% 0.27% 0.59% 0.27% 0.37% 0.50% -0.05% NZD 0.44% -0.22% 0.10% -0.23% -0.13% -0.50% -0.55% CHF 0.98% 0.33% 0.64% 0.33% 0.42% 0.05% 0.55%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).