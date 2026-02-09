TRENDING:
ECB’s Lagarde: We expect inflation to stabilise sustainably at our 2% medium term target

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that they expect inflation to stabilise sustainably at the ECB's 2% medium-term target, during the plenary debate on the state of the Eurozone economy and ECB activities in Strasbourg, France, on Monday.

Key quotes

We expect inflation to stabilise sustainably at our 2% medium term target.

In the current uncertain environment, our data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach to monetary policy serves us well.

The ECB's commitment is clear: we remain focused on price stability and fosting stronger Europe."

Yet, Europe's resilience and competitiveness ultimately depend on the wider policy framework"

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.66%-0.35%-0.67%-0.57%-0.94%-0.44%-0.98%
EUR0.66%0.31%-0.04%0.09%-0.27%0.22%-0.33%
GBP0.35%-0.31%-0.36%-0.24%-0.59%-0.10%-0.64%
JPY0.67%0.04%0.36%0.10%-0.27%0.23%-0.33%
CAD0.57%-0.09%0.24%-0.10%-0.37%0.13%-0.42%
AUD0.94%0.27%0.59%0.27%0.37%0.50%-0.05%
NZD0.44%-0.22%0.10%-0.23%-0.13%-0.50%-0.55%
CHF0.98%0.33%0.64%0.33%0.42%0.05%0.55%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
