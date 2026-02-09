ECB’s Lagarde: We expect inflation to stabilise sustainably at our 2% medium term target
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that they expect inflation to stabilise sustainably at the ECB's 2% medium-term target, during the plenary debate on the state of the Eurozone economy and ECB activities in Strasbourg, France, on Monday.
Key quotes
We expect inflation to stabilise sustainably at our 2% medium term target.
In the current uncertain environment, our data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach to monetary policy serves us well.
The ECB's commitment is clear: we remain focused on price stability and fosting stronger Europe."
Yet, Europe's resilience and competitiveness ultimately depend on the wider policy framework"
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.