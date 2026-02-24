Fed's Barkin: Monetary policy is currently well-positioned for risks

Federal Reserve (Fed) President of the Bank of Richmond Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday that monetary policy is “well positioned” to deal with the risks around the economic outlook.

Key quotes

I do not expect a violent change in the economy due to AI.



I am hoping to see more breadth in economy going forward.



Productivity rise is not just from AI.



I worry about what a pullback in all investments would do to the economy.



Underlying dynamics support consumer sector.



Expects latest tariff moves will not change inflation dynamics much.



Monetary policy is currently well-positioned for risks.



Across the economy you are seeing disinflation but wants more confirmation in data.



Firms say they have very limited pricing power.



Inflation data has been consistently above target.



Difficult to calibrate what is going on with labor supply.



Clear sense that job market has loosened.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 97.88, up 0.14% on the day.