Fed's Barkin: Monetary policy is currently well-positioned for risks

Lallalit Srijandorn

Federal Reserve (Fed) President of the Bank of Richmond Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday that monetary policy is “well positioned” to deal with the risks around the economic outlook.

Key quotes

I do not expect a violent change in the economy due to AI.

I am hoping to see more breadth in economy going forward.

Productivity rise is not just from AI.

I worry about what a pullback in all investments would do to the economy.

Underlying dynamics support consumer sector.

Expects latest tariff moves will not change inflation dynamics much.

Monetary policy is currently well-positioned for risks.

Across the economy you are seeing disinflation but wants more confirmation in data.

Firms say they have very limited pricing power.

Inflation data has been consistently above target.

Difficult to calibrate what is going on with labor supply.

Clear sense that job market has loosened.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 97.88, up 0.14% on the day. 

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

