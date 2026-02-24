USDPHP: BSP signals high bar for more cuts – BNY

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage highlights that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has delivered a sixth straight rate cut but now signals a high bar for further easing. Governor Eli Remolona stresses that data must change significantly to justify more cuts. The central bank is less focused on Fed differentials, watching currency and price swings that affect trade and inflation.

Philippines cautious after easing streak

"Philippines’ central bank has signaled that the bar for another rate cut is high after delivering a sixth straight reduction, with Governor Eli Remolona stating that data would need to change significantly from current levels to justify further easing."

"The benchmark rate stands at 4.25% amid slowing growth and confidence pressures linked to U.S. tariffs and a domestic graft investigation."

"Remolona said monetary policy can only partly restore sentiment, with a greater impact expected from credible government reforms."

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not moving in lockstep with the Federal Reserve and is less focused on policy rate differentials, instead monitoring currency and price swings that could affect exports, imports and inflation."

