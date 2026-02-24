AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Jumps towards 110.00 on JPY weakness

The AUD/JPY surges late in the North American session, up by over 0.83% as the Japanese Yen weakens as PM Takaichi expressed stronger resistance to further tightening by the Bank of Japan, led by Governor Ueda. Also, expectations that Australian CPI data would continue to remain hot, keeps the cross underpinned near the 110.00 milestone.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The AUD/JPY is upward biased, even though it has failed —so far, to clear the record high of 110.67, hit on February 10. Nevertheless, downside risks remain as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows some signs of weakness. Hence, if the index drops below the next cycle low of 56.55, the cross could follow suit, registering further losses.

For a bullish continuation, buyers need to conquer 110.00, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 110.67. A breach of the latter will expose 111.00. On the downside, the first key support would be the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 109.10. on further weakness, the next stop would be a key support trendline drawn from November 2025 lows, at around 108.00.

AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

AUD/JPY Daily Chart