EUR/USD: Sluggish yields test bears on the way to 1.1800, US NFP eyed

- EUR/USD stays heavy near three-month low during the five-day downtrend.
- Covid woes battle Fed tapering chatters, upbeat US data.
- Risk appetite dwindles, US T-bond yields fade bounce off weekly low.
- US jobs report for June can clear previous doubts over Fed’s action, ECB’s Lagarde also occupies watcher’s list.
EUR/USD defends the multi-day low of 1.1837, flashed the previous day, heading into Friday’s European session. Even so, the currency major stays heavy around 1.1845, down 0.06% intraday, by the press time.
The market’s anxiety ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for June joins mixed concerns over the Fed’s next moves to probe the pair sellers. However, upbeat US data and hawkish Fedspeak, recently backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), keep EUR/USD sellers hopeful.
Also adding to the market’s cautious mood are the mixed signals from Thursday’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Jobless Claims. US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in a touch softer than 61.00 expected and 61.2 previous readouts to 60.6 in June. This also joins the details relating to the employment component that dropped to 49.9 but the prices-paid sub-component jumped to the highest since 1979. On the contrary, Initial claims for last week fell to 364K, dragging down the four-week average to 392.75K, which in turn backs a strong NFP print that is expected to rise from 559K to 690K in June.
Read: NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
It’s worth noting that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers remain hawkish and back the tapering of bond purchases. That said, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker told the Wall Street Journal that he supports the start of bond-buying pullback later this year. His hawkish statements precede the IMF’s comments suggesting an upward revision to 2021 GDP and rate hike calls during the second half of 2022, not to forget the start of monetary policy adjustments, via bond purchase limits, in early 2022.
Elsewhere, challenges to the global economic recovery gain momentum as Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) creates havoc in Asia-Pacific, also probing the UK’s economics, of late. That said, Australia registers an increase in covid counts to 41 while Indonesia enters emergency until July 20. Further, the virus outbreak also pushed Germany to stop British travellers from the bloc, which in turn makes today’s UK-German meeting the key.
On a different page, Jens Weidmann, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bundesbank President, said on Thursday that he is sceptical about tolerating inflation overshoot. The same increases importance of today’s speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde titled “What have we learnt in 2020?" The speech also becomes the key as the regional central bank holds a surprise meeting the next week.
Above all, the US jobs report for June becomes crucial after May’s negative surprise and recently increasing inflation expectations, as well as hawkish Fed comments. Should the data confirms bullish bias, EUR/USD can refresh the multi-day low to test a short-term support line surrounding the 1.1800.
Technical analysis
Although bearish impulsive gains accolades, a downward sloping trend line from May 05 will challenge EUR/USD bears around the 1.1800 threshold amid nearly oversold RSI conditions. Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the 1.1975–90 resistance region, encompassing 100-SMA, May’s low and late June tops, to restore the short-term buyers’ confidence.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1843
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.185
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2007
|Daily SMA50
|1.2085
|Daily SMA100
|1.2022
|Daily SMA200
|1.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1884
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1975
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to another key support around 1.1800
EUR/USD remains pressured around a three-month low tested below 1.1850. Failures to bounce off crucial horizontal line, downbeat Momentum keep bears hopeful. Two-month-old support line, RSI conditions to test the further downside
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD prints losses for the straight seventh day. The US dollar stands strong after the mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. The sterling lost its ground post-disappointing economic data, BOE dovish stance.
Gold remains skeptical below $1,800 on steady USD
Gold prices move in a narrow trading range below $1800 as investors remain cautious and stayed from making large positions ahead of the key US data. Any major shift in the readings could prompt the Fed to change its ultra-accommodative monetary policy.
These three DeFi tokens prepare to make a resurgence
Aave price jumps almost 60% from the June lows, shattering the May declining trend line. Compound price catapults 90%, reinstating various support levels as the DeFi token pursues higher prices. Maker price recovers the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
US interest rates and the dollar: Still the closest of companions
After all the pandemic dramas of the past 18 months, Fed interest rate policy remains the most important indicator for the US dollar. Are the Fed's June projection of two possible hikes in 2023 a tightening bias? If US inflation is a temporary phenomenon, why the abrupt change in policy?