EUR/USD sits near weekly top, remains below 1.0600 ahead of flash Eurozone CPI

- EUR/USD attracts fresh buying on Friday as the USD slides to over a two-week low.
- Reduced bets for a jumbo ECB rate cut underpin the Euro and also support the pair.
- Traders now look to the flash Eurozone consumer inflation figures for some impetus.
The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction following the previous day's modest downtick and climbs back closer to the weekly top during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.0600 mark, which if cleared decisively should set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery from a two-year low touched last Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on Thursday's modest gains and touches a fresh two-week low amid bets for another 25 basis points interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in December. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending support to the EUR/USD pair, though bulls seem reluctant ahead of the Eurozone consumer inflation figures. The data could offer hints on the European Central Bank's (ECB) next policy move, which, in turn, will drive demand for the shared currency and determine the next leg of a directional move for the currency pair.
In the meantime, hawkish comments from ECB's Isabel Schnabel earlier this week, which forced investors to scale back their bets for a more aggressive easing in December, underpins the shared currency and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. The markets, however, are still pricing in a small chance for a 50 bps rate cut next month. The expectations were lifted by the release of flash German consumer inflation figures on Thursday, which rose less than expected in November. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish around the pair.
Furthermore, expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's expansionary policies will boost inflation and limit the scope for the Fed to cut rates further, along with geopolitical risk, might help limit losses for the safe-haven buck. This further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying and acceptance above the 1.0600 mark before positioning for an extension of the EUR/USD pair's multi-day-old uptrend. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to snap a three-week losing streak and end on a positive note heading into the weekend.
Economic Indicator
Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY)
The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. The HICP, – released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, is harmonized because the same methodology is used across all member states and their contribution is weighted. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Core HICP excludes volatile components like food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco. The Core HICP is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Nov 29, 2024 10:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.8%
Previous: 2.7%
Source: Eurostat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises back above 0.6500 after hawkish RBA Bullock's comments
AUD/USD edges higher to regain 0.6500 in Asian trading on Friday. The pair capitalizes on upbeat Australian Private Capex data for October and hawkish comments from RBA Governor Bullock. A broadly muted US Dollar also aids the Aussie's uptick amid light trading.
USD/JPY extends sell-off to near 150.00 after hot Tokyo CPI
USD/JPY extends sell-off to test 150.00 in Friday's Asian session following the release of hotter-than-expected November inflation figures from Tokyo, Japan’s capital. The data strengthens the case for another BoJ rate hike in December, sending the Japanese Yen through the roof.
Gold price holds firm above $2,660 on safe-haven demand, softer US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) gains strong positive traction on Friday and touches a four-day top, around the $2,662-2,663 area during the Asian session. Geopolitical tensions, along with trade war fears, continue to drive haven flows towards the precious metal.
Bitcoin attempts for the $100K mark
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its recovery and nears the $100K mark on Friday after facing a healthy correction this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed above their key resistance levels, indicating a rally in the upcoming days.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.