EUR/USD caught a much-needed bullish bounce on Monday.

Euro-focused economic data remains limited until Friday.

Key US inflation and growth figures land just in time for the US holiday.

EUR/USD scrambled for higher ground on Monday, clipping back into the 1.0500 handle amid a broad-market relaxing of Greenback bidding as investors step back into a risk-on mood, albeit with limited impact. Overall market flows are set to be crimped this week with the back half of the week’s US market sessions hobbled by the impending US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and limited market hours on Friday.

This week sees a firm drought of EU-based datapoints through most of the week, with a fresh round of European Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation slated for Friday. Preliminary pan-EU HICP inflation for November is set to swing higher on an annualized basis, a looming threat that European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have been scrambling to get out in front of. According to ECB officials, a near-term uptick in broad EU inflation metrics shouldn’t be a cause for concern for investors.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Meeting Minutes will be released later in the day on Tuesday, giving traders a glimpse into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest discussions about the direction of interest rates looking forward. Wednesday will follow up with another update to US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCEPI) inflation, a key reading of price increases underpinning the US economy. Wednesday also brings a quarterly update of UIS Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Annualized core PCEPI inflation is set to accelerate again in October and forecast to increase to 2.8% from the previous 2.7%. QoQ US GDP growth in the third quarter is expected to hold steady at 2.8%.

EUR/USD price forecast

EUR/USD caught a bid on Greenback softness to retest the 1.0500 handle on Monday. Bids remain unable to break through the key technical metric neatly, and Fiber is set to continue struggling with familiar technical barriers in the near-term. EUR/USD price action has found a little bit of breathing room after hitting a 24-month low late last week, but the climb up is looking very far for Fiber bulls to reclaim anything approaching bullish territory.

EUR/USD daily chart