EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 as traders digest the initial shock of the French election

EUR/USD continues to rise despite the initial surprise from France's election results.

A leftist alliance unexpectedly took the lead and kept Marine Le Pen's far-right party out of the leadership race.

Fed Chair Powell will deliver “The Semi-annual Monetary Policy Report" to the US Congress on Tuesday.

EUR/USD continues its winning streak for the sixth day, trading around 1.0830 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Euro continues to advance as investors digest the initial shock of France's election results. A surprise leftist alliance has taken the lead, preventing Marine Le Pen's far-right party from dominating the leadership race following a significant upset in previous European Parliamentary elections.

OCBC FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong observed that the Euro began the week with a slight decline following unexpected results in the second round of elections. They noted, "A leftist-dominated government was the least anticipated and raised concerns due to potential increases in public spending, which could further strain public finances."

Full article: Hung parliament but with surprise twist – OCBC

The EUR/USD pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) struggles due to soft US employment data, leading traders to speculate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might reduce interest rates in September. The CME's FedWatch Tool indicates that rate markets price in a 76.2% probability of a rate cut in September, up from 65.5% just a week earlier.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may deliver "The Semi-annual Monetary Policy Report" to the US Congress on Tuesday. Powell could provide a broad overview of the economy and monetary policy, with his prepared remarks being published ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill.

On the data front, inflation figures from Germany and the United States (US) are scheduled for publication on Thursday. German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation is anticipated to remain unchanged at 2.5% year-over-year in June. Meanwhile, the US Core CPI is expected to maintain its YoY rate at 3.4%.