EUR/USD remains steady around 1.1350 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell

- EUR/USD treads water after consolidating recent losses in early Asia.
- Fed’s Powell pledges to stop higher inflation from getting entrenched, virus woes worsen.
- Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence jumped, Unemployment Rate eased.
- Tepid sentiment weigh on the USD as traders await speech from ECB’s Lagarde, Powell’s Testimony.
EUR/USD holds onto the early Asian session gains, taking rounds to 1.1350 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
The pair buyers seem to track cautious optimism in the market, as well as recently firmer Eurozone data, to consolidate the previous day’s losses. Though, traders remain cautious ahead of a speech from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and a testimony from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, per the prepared remarks for today’s Testimony, join update on Merck’s covid treatment, to favor the risk-on mood of late.
The Fed Boss said, “The economy is growing at its fastest rate in years, and the labor market is robust.” However, his pledge to stop higher inflation from getting entrenched keeps the rate hike concerns on the table and weighs on the sentiment. It’s worth noting that comments from Merck’s official saying, “Expect Molnupiravir mechanism to work against omicron, any covid variant,” could be cited as positive for the risk appetite.
It’s worth noting that Eurozone’s investor sentiment unexpectedly improved in the first month of 2022, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday. On the same line was the Eurozone Unemployment Rate of 7.2% for November versus 7.3% prior.
Alternatively, increasing chatters of Fed’s rate hike and a fresh record top of daily covid infections in the US challenges the EUR/USD pair buyers.
That said, the EUR/USD prices are likely to stay range-bound ahead of the week’s key events/data. Meanwhile, risk barometers may direct short-term pair moves.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.757% after rallying to January 2020 levels during the previous day, before closing in negative on D1. Further, the 2-year bond coupons remain steady around March 2020 levels, near 0.90% at the latest. Additionally, S&P 500 Futures print 0.07% intraday gains while stocks in the Asia-Pacific region trade mixed by the press time.
Although ECB’s Lagarde is likely to reiterate her cautious optimism, a major attention will be given to Fed’s Powell as the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data looms for publishing on Wednesday.
Read: US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast
Technical analysis
EUR/USD keeps the corrective pullback from an upward sloping support line from November 24 and the 200-SMA, respectively around 1.1300 and 1.1280.
Given the steady RSI and firmer Momentum lines, the latest rebound is likely extending towards a one-week-old resistance line near 1.1360. However, any further declines will be challenged by the December-end peak near 1.1385 and the 1.1400 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1311
|Daily SMA50
|1.1346
|Daily SMA100
|1.152
|Daily SMA200
|1.174
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1361
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1285
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1379
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1332
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1363
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the defensive mode above 1.1300
EUR/USD consolidates Monday’s losses above 1.1300 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair keeps the corrective pullback from an upward sloping support line from November 24 and the 200-SMA.
GBP/USD eyes to regain 1.3600 inside weekly rising triangle
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.3580 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable pair picks up bids inside short-term ascending triangle formation. However, steady RSI and sluggish MACD joins the pair’s failures to stay beyond 1.3600 keep sellers hopeful.
Gold could extend the rebound if 50-DMA holds, focus on yields, US inflation Premium
Gold price is building onto the recent uptrend above the $1,800 mark, as the correction in the US rates extends on Tuesday. The greenback retreat in tandem with the yields, with all eyes now on Wednesday’s US inflation data.
Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL arrives at an inflection point
Solana price has seen a considerable drop over the last week as the crypto markets continue to bleed. While this descent might seem bearish, it has allowed SOL to reach an inflection point, allowing it a chance to make a comeback.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, apple remains poised near all-time highs.