EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 on ECB's tapering expectations

EUR/USD consolidates for the four trading sessions around 1.1860.

The Euro gains on optimism after ECB hawkish outlook, German data eyed.

US dollar index remained steady below the 13-week high near 92.30.

EUR/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday morning’s Asian session. The pair faces strong rejection near the daily highs around 1.1880.

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.1865, up 0.05% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against six major rivals, remains unchanged above 92.2.

Investors stay invested in the US dollar after the June Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed that median inflation expectations over the next 12 months rose to 4.8%.

On the other hand, the shared currency managed to hold the ground against the greenback after the European Central Bank (ECB) planned to adopt a new strategy in its next meeting on July 22.

As per the Reuters poll, the ECB will start tapering its pandemic-related asset purchases after its September meeting and stop buying them by the end of March.

Meanwhile, the ECB announced last week that it would tolerate inflation higher than its 2% goal.

As for now, investors are waiting for the German Harmonised Index of Consumer prices and US Inflation Rate.

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1873 Today Daily Change 0.0013 Today Daily Change % 0.11 Today daily open 1.186 Trends Daily SMA20 1.19 Daily SMA50 1.2052 Daily SMA100 1.2004 Daily SMA200 1.2006 Levels Previous Daily High 1.188 Previous Daily Low 1.1836 Previous Weekly High 1.1895 Previous Weekly Low 1.1782 Previous Monthly High 1.2254 Previous Monthly Low 1.1845 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1853 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1863 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1838 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1815 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1794 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1882 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1903 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1926



