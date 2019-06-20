EUR/USD remains firm around 1.1300 post-US data

- EUR/USD eases a tad from tops near 1.1320.
- US Philly Fed index dropped to 0.3 in June.
- EMU Consumer Confidence coming up next in the docket.
The buying bias remains well and sound around the European currency, with EUR/USD hovering over the 1.1300 neighbourhood following US data releases.
EUR/USD looks to 1.1350, monthly highs
The march north in the pair stays unabated so far today, fuelled by increasing selling pressure around the buck in the wake of the dovish shift from the Federal Reserve at the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
Supporting USD-selling, the key Philly Fed manufacturing gauge dropped to 0.3 for the current month, also coming in short of expectations. Further data across the pond saw the Current Account deficit shrinking to $130.0 billion during Q1, although missing previous estimates.
However, the continuation of the up move in the pair is expected to be short-lived, as the ECB too is now looking to the possibility of lower rates and/or restarting the QE programme if the outlook on the region worsens and inflation fails to move closer to the bank’s target.
Later in the day, the European Commission will publish its preliminary measure of the Consumer Confidence in the region for the current month.
What to look for around EUR
The renewed dovish stance from the ECB and USD-dynamics appear to be dictating the price action around the European currency for the time being, relegating to a secondary role the broad risk-appetite trends and trade tensions. Furthermore, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and reinforces at the same time the current attitude of the central bank. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility for EUR, with the centre of the debate gyrating around the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules as well as the challenging tone from LN’s M.Salvini.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.64% at 1.1297 and a breakout of 1.1347 (high Jun.7) would target 1.1353 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20). On the downside, immediate contention is located at 1.1181 (low Jun.18) seconded by 1.1176 (monthly low Mar.7) and finally 1.1115 (low May 30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700. after the BOE downgraded Q2 forecasts, noting downside risks have increased. Boris Johnson won the fourth round of the Conservative Contest in which Sajid Javid was eliminated.
USD/JPY: Remains vulnerable, bears likely to target levels below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its recent consolidative trading range, held over the past one week or so and tumbled to its lowest level since the early-Jan. flash crash.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.