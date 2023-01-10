- EUR/USD looks to consolidate further the breakout of 1.0700.
- The dollar trades in an inconclusive fashion so far on Tuesday.
- Investors’ focus gyrates to Chief Powell’s speech later in the session.
The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound for yet another session and helps EUR/USD revisit the 1.0750 region on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Next target emerges at 1.0800
EUR/USD advances for the third session in a row and keeps the bid bias unchanged in the first half of the week so far. Indeed, the pair has already gained more than 2 cents since last Friday’s lows in the sub-1.0500 region.
In the meantime, spot continues to derive further upside traction from the persistent lack of buying interest around the dollar, which remains under pressure amidst investors’ repricing of a potential pivot in the Fed’s monetary stance sooner than previously estimated.
In the domestic calendar, Industrial Production in France expanded at a monthly 0.2% in November in what was the sole release on this side of the Atlantic. Across the pond, the NFIB Business Optimism Index is due in the first turn seconded by the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and monthly figures of Wholesale Inventories.
In addition, Fed’s Powell will speak at an event on “Central Bank Independence” organized by the Riksbank in Sweden.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has embarked on a strong recovery and has already retaken the key barrier at 1.0700 the figure and beyond.
In the meantime, the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, the impact of the energy crisis on the region and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: France Industrial Production (Tuesday) – France final Inflation Rate, Germany Full Year GDP Growth, MEU Balance of Trade/Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the protracted energy crisis on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.07% at 1.0734 and faces the next resistance level at 1.0760 (monthly high January 9) followed by 1.0773 (monthly high June 27) and finally 1.0786 (monthly high May 30 2022). On the downside, the breach of 1.0496 (monthly low January 6) would target 1.0443 (weekly low December 7) en route to 1.0398 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.0700 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0700 in Tuesday's European trading, awaiting fresh impetus to extend the advance. The US Dollar pauses its sell-off, as the US Treasury bond yields rebound amid a mixed market mood. Fed Chair Powell's speech is in focus.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping to test 1.2150, portraying cautious markets ahead of speeches by BoE's Bailey and Fed's Powell. The US Dollar attempts a bounce amid hawkish Fed commentary and a tepid risk tone.
Gold looks to recapture $1,900 amid a potential Golden Cross
Gold price is gathering strength to take on the eight-month top at $1,880, as the uptrend remains well in place this Tuesday. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is keeping the immediate upside in check.
Bitcoin price might crash violently, dragging altcoins with it
Bitcoin price shows that the market is primed for a reversal from multiple perspectives. Although BTC has rallied only by a small amount, some altcoins have more than doubled in the last week. Altcoin traders need to be careful this week as things could shift for the worse.
Inflation incoming
The US Inflation number is fast approaching. This has been of the main drivers of the recent tremendous start of year rally in US and global stock markets. It is virtually a given and certainly expected by market participants that inflation will decline yet again and significantly.